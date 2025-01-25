How to make Chowder in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Chowder is a delicious four-star dish from Disney Dreamlight Valley that is made up of clams and mushrooms. If you are bored of taking on quests, farming, or mining, you can try your hand at making Chowder in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Once you learn this easy recipe, you can use it as many times as you want to earn some extra cash or restore some Energy.

Mentioned below are all the required ingredients to make this soup, as well as the locations, where you can find these items.

Recipe of Chowder in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As Chowder is a four-star dish in the game, you will need a total of four ingredients to make it.

These are the items you need:

1X Any Seafood of your choice

1X Any Vegetable of your choice

1X Milk

1X Potato

Milk is available at Chez Remy (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@Greymane Gaming)

In this recipe, you will get enough liberty to choose the ingredients according to your own will. Once prepared, this dish can be sold at a Goofy's Stall for at least 547 Star Coins. Similarly, if consumed, it can restore a minimum of 1,186 Energy. If you are wondering why the amount of Energy restored and Star Coins are not fixed, it is because two ingredients in this recipe are variable.

If you use rarer ingredients, the value of this dish will increase significantly. Similarly, if you use the most common items, you won't be able to earn that much.

Now, coming back to the ingredients, the first item needed is any one Seafood of your choice, Pick up your fishing rod and head over to a water body. As soon as you manage to acquire a seafood item, move on to the next one on the list.

The next ingredient can be any one Vegetable of your choice. If you have anything available in your inventory, feel free to use that. Or, you can just buy a veggie of your choice from any Goofy's Stall. The third ingredient needed is Milk, which can be purchased from Chez Remy for 230 Star Coins.

Now, the last item needed is Potato, which can be bought from Goofy's Stall in the Forgotten Lands biome or the Wild Tangle biome. This will cost you 189 Star Coins. Alternatively, Potato seeds are priced at just 55 Star Coins and take 35 minutes to grow.

Once you have everything ready, head to a cooking station and toss everything into a pot to make Chowder in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

If you enjoyed making this meal, make sure to check out the recipes for Turkey Leg and Kanelbulle in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

