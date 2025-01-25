How to make Creamy Garlic Scallops in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley features numerous interesting recipes. These include a variety of seafood as well as other delicious appetizers. One delicious dish that you can make is Creamy Garlic Scallops. However, you will need to go fishing if you want to try this recipe out. Like every other meal, it can be sold to earn Star Coins or consumed to restore Energy.

Mentioned below are the ingredients required for this recipe, as well as the location of all these items.

Recipe of Creamy Garlic Scallops in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The required ingredients to cook Creamy Garlic Scallops in Dreamlight Valley are:

1X Scallop

1X Lemon

1X Butter

1X Garlic

Butter is priced at 190 Star Coins (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@Greymane Gaming)

Do note that all four ingredients from this recipe are mandatory and cannot be swapped with any other item. Once you manage to prepare the dish, you have two options — sell it at Goofy's Stall to earn Star Coins or consume it to restore some Energy.

Coming back to the ingredients — the first item required is Scallops. It is a type of seafood that can be acquired from Dazzle Beach. Unfortunately, Scallops can not be bought or acquired from any vendor or stall from the game. Get your fishing rod and go fishing at Dazzle Beach.

The second ingredient needed is Lemon, which can be bought from Goofy's Stall in the areas mentioned below:

Forest of Valor

Glade of Trust

Lemon can be purchased from any of these two stalls for 67 Star Coins. Alternatively, instead of buying it, you can also forage lemons from any of these two locations. Find a Lemon tree and interact with it to obtain the ingredient.

Butter — the third ingredient required to make Creamy Garlic Scallops — can be obtained from Chef Remy's restaurant. Head over to Chez Remy to purchase it for 190 Star Coins.

The last ingredient needed to make this dish is Garlic, which can be foraged from the following biomes:

Forest of Valor

Frozen Realm

The Grove

The Lagoon

Everafter

Once you have all four ingredients in your inventory, head over to a cooking station and toss everything into a pot to make Creamy Garlic Scallops. This dish can be sold for 484 Star Coins at a Goofy's Stall or consumed to restore 1,844 Energy.

If you're interested, you can check out our other Disney Dreamlight Valley guides for recipes like Hawaiian Pizza and Lightning Cookies.

