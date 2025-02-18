How to make Crepe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Crepe is a popular recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley, a game that features over 450 delicious recipes. This four-star dish can be consumed to restore Energy or sold to earn Star Coins in the title.

In this article, we explore all the ingredients that are required to make Crepe in Disney Dreamlight Valley along with their locations.

Recipe of Crepe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Since Crepe is a four-star recipe, you will need four ingredients in total to make this dish. Here is a list of all the required ingredients:

1x Wheat

1x Egg

1x Milk

1x Vanilla

Butter can be bought from Chez Remy (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/Greymane Gaming)

After preparing Crepe, you can sell it at Goofy's Stall for a minimum of 753 Star Coins. Otherwise, there's always the option of consuming them to restore at least 1,624 Energy.

The first ingredient required to make this recipe is Wheat. It can be bought from Goofy's Stall in Peaceful Meadow or the Ancient's Landings biome. Wheat is priced at 3 Star Coins in the game whereas Wheat seeds will cost you 1 Star Coins.

The next two ingredients required to make Crepe are Eggs and Milk. Both items can be bought from Chef Remy's restaurant Chez Remy. Eggs are priced at 220 Star Coins in the game, while Milk will cost you 230 Star Coins.

The last item required for this recipe is Vanilla. This ingredient cannot be bought from any stall or vendor but must be foraged from around the valley. Vanilla can be foraged from the below-mentioned locations:

The Lion King Realm

Sunlit Plateau

Mythopia

Now that you have all four ingredients in your inventory, head to a cooking station and toss all the items into a pot to make delicious Crepe in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

If you found this article interesting, you can also check out our other Dinsey Dreamlight Valley guides to make the following recipes:

