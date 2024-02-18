How to make Eve in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft is second best game of 2024 with the word "infinite" in the title. By combining elements, using the four "basic" ones from a menu, you can create some astounding stuff. And some pretty weird stuff, too. But that's part of the fun.

It is not, however, some sort of scientifically accurate simulation. The gameplay has some basis in established science, but it also makes references to everything from biblical stories and ancient myths, to pop culture and literature. Essentially, you never know what you might conjure up.

How to make Eve (from the Bible) in Infinite Craft

Creating the Biblical Eve in Infinite Craft isn't especially complicated. It does, however, require some elements that don't appear in your toolkit at the start. So, we're going to go through this piece by piece. Consider some of this an extra bonus. Free of charge!

For those of you who are familiar with the story, you can't create Eve without first creating Adam (Hey, I, didn't write the thing.) To do that, you're going to need mud and... Venus? Well, yeah, obviously.

To create mud, just follow these steps:

Combine Fire and Water to create Steam .

and to create . Grab some Earth and give it that Steam like it was Peter Gabriel.

and give it that like it was Peter Gabriel. You now have Mud. Well done.

Creating Venus will take a little longer. Venus wasn't built in a day, you know? Or am I thinking of something else? Anyway...:

The first steps to making Adam in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

First, combine Fire and Earth . That'll give you Smoke .

and . That'll give you . Combine that Smoke with Water and you'll get Fog .

with and you'll get . Now, you'll need a planet. Merge Wind and Earth to get Dust.

and to get Grab some more Earth and throw it into that Dust.

and throw it into that You now have Planet .

. Combine Planet and Fog, and voilà, Venus.

We're in the homestretch now, just a couple more steps.

It's All About Eve, isn't it? (Image via Neal Agarwal)

First, combine Venus and Mud , and you've got yourself Adam .

and , and you've got yourself . Now, combine Venus and Adam to get Eve.

And there you have it. Now you're all set to create all sorts of new Infinite Craft creations. For fun, try combining Mud with any of the other planets you've unlocked. Oh, and combining Adam and Eve just gets you Human. Sorry if that's a let down.

Or, keep checking out the guides here on Sportskeeda. That works, too.