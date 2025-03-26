You can catch a wide variety of fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley, which means there are many recipes with fish as the primary ingredient. Certain dishes call for specific kinds of fish, such as Baked Carp or Apple Cider Glazed Salmon, while other fish-based recipes offer flexibility.

This makes it convenient for players to cook dishes with fish without having to hunt a specific kind of fish. One such recipe is Fish Tacos, and here is how you can make them.

How to make Fish Tacos in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Fish tacos is a four-star recipe that is listed in the entree section in Disney Dreamlight Valley and is the perfect beach-side snack. To cook this meal, you must collect four ingredients. Here is a list of all the components:

1x Fish

1x Corn

1x Chilli Pepper

1x Cheese

Use these ingredients to make the Fish Tacos (Image via Gameloft || Youtube/@Greymanegames)

Fish Tacos are very versatile, and you can easily cook them, as long as fish is the main ingredient along with corn, chilli pepper, and cheese. Although shrimp, crabs, oysters, and clams are considered seafood, they cannot be the main ingredient in Fish Tacos.

Corn is the second element, which can be grown or bought from Goofy's Stall in Dazzle Beach. The third ingredient, Chili pepper, can either be bought in the form of fully grown produce or seeds from Goofy's Stall in Sunlit Plateau.

The last and final product, cheese, can be purchased from Remy at his restaurant.

How much energy can a Fish Taco in Disney Dreamlight Valley restore?

The versatility of the main component in a dish greatly affects the amount of energy restored in Disney Dreamlight Valley when you make it. The minimum energy points restored is +1171, but catching fish from different biomes, like the Forgotten Lands, can significantly increase this amount. The SP (selling price) of this dish is 448 coins.

In addition to restoring energy points, this perfect beachside snack might also be one of the daily favorite items for a Disney character in the village. Giving a character their favorite item allows a boost in experience towards the next level, as long as the character is not already at the maximum level. Alternatively, you may come across Fish Tacos as a special order at Remy's restaurant in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

For more exciting recipes such as Best Fish Forever and Flying Fish Quenelles, stay tuned.

