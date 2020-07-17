How to make Fortnite update faster

Since Fortnite was first released in 2017, it has become one of the most popular games in recent history. Today, it has three game modes and a combined user base of more than 350 million! Further, Fortnite is now available on a variety of devices, including mobile phones and tablets.

However, the one common complaint that most users have is that it updates slowly. This is to a great extent because of the bulky update patches that the game regularly releases. For example, Fortnite's 13.20 update was about 3.4 GB in size, and the weekly updates are regularly more than 1 GB.

Credit: dexerto.com

This is something Fortnite users on various social media channels regularly complain about. However, there are things that you can do in order to make the game update faster. In this article, we look at some of these methods that are sure to impact your download speed.

Check your internet speed

In most cases, a slow download speed is because of a poor internet connection. Use an online speed check to ensure that your broadband gives a download speed of more than 20 mbps, and an upload speed of at least 3 mbps.

Credit: reddit.com

Further, using a wired connection, or making sure your WiFi router is close enough to work effectively, is also highly recommended. Sometimes, something as simple as restarting your WiFi router can also work!

Change DNS settings

Some users have reported that manually changing your system’s DNS settings can also improve your download speed. You can do so by going to the Network settings and clicking on the ‘Set up your DNS manually’ option. Access Google’s high speed public DNS by typing 8.8.8.8 as the Preferred DNS and 8.8.8.4 as the Alternate DNS.

Advertisement

Miscellaneous

Sometimes, the game might update slowly during peak hours. This is around the time most people around the world will be trying to update Fortnite. You can try updating it during a less popular time, when fewer people might be trying to do the same.

Credit: youtube.com

Further, playing other online games or using the internet while the update is going on will also slow it down. You should avoid using your system when the game updates, in order to make it happen quicker!

At the end of the day, there are only a limited number of things that you can do in order to make the update go faster. If none of the above work, you should think about getting a quicker internet connection!