How to make Genshin Impact build showcase cards

Genshin Impact players often spend months building their favorite characters and perfecting their stats. Equipping them with the best weapons and artifact set pieces is no easy feat. After putting in the work, many would like to showcase their builds to fellow players. This can be easily done by producing build cards for your characters.

Players can use Enka.network to create character-build cards that reflect the stats, weapons, artifacts, and more about your selected units in a graphical format. You can easily download it as an image and share it with your friends to flex on them.

Here's how you can easily create build cards for your favorite Genshin Impact characters.

How to make Genshin Impact character showcase cards

How to add characters in profile (Image via HoYoverse)

Enka.network is a website that creates custom character cards using details from your Genshin Impact profile. Therefore, to make a build showcase, first add the desired character to your profile and enable the "Show Character Details" option.

Enka.network webpage (Image via Enka.network || HoYoverse)

Once that is done, go to the Enka.network website and enter your UID. Wait for a few minutes for it to fetch your data.

If the character you wish to make a build card of is not in your profile, add the unit to your profile and click on the refresh option on the website. However, you must wait for a few minutes before doing so, as it takes time for newly added characters to appear on your in-game profile.

Character card as seen on the website (Image via Enka.network || HoYoverse)

Following this, you will be able to see all the characters displayed on your profile here. Click on your desired unit to see their custom character build card showcasing the following details:

Character name

Level

Friendship level

Constellations

Stats

Talent levels

Weapon's name, refinement, and stats

Artifact set

Artifact pieces

Add your in-game name and UID to your build card using the card options. Moreover, the website lets you add details about your artifact pieces, such as substat breakdown and artifact roll quality.

The Enka.network website also offers the ability to change the character artwork in your build showcase. You can add either a custom image or text from the Edit menu, located beside the download option.

Venti build card with and without adaptive color (Image via Enka.network || HoYoverse)

You can also make your card using adaptive colors from here.

After you've made all the changes to your character card on the website, select the download option from the bottom-left corner to save the card. It will open a small dialogue box. Click on download here as well to save your character build card as an image.

How to download a character card (Image via Enka.network || HoYoverse)

You can easily share this character card with your friends to showcase your build, artifacts, and more.

