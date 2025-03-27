How to make Grecian Baked Fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Grecian Baked Fish is a mouth-watering meal in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This five-star entree is the perfect main course and is easy to cook. After making this meal, it will be added to the Storybook Vale Meals collection and can either be sold for 2,808 Star Coins or consumed for 5,000 energy points.

However, a few ingredients are required to curate this recipe. This guide explains how to collect them all and prepare this meal in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Recipe for Grecian Baked Fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Put all the ingredients in a pot to make the dish (Image via Gameloft // YouTube/@GreymaneGames)

Grecian Baked Fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley is a five-star meal placed under the category of entrees. To make this meal, you require five ingredients:

1x Stygian Mudskipper

1x Elysian Grain

1x Olives

1x Salt Crystal

1x Ambrosia

Here is how to obtain all the ingredients:

The first is Stygian Mudskipper, a fish-type ingredient that can be found by fishing in the gold pools of Mythopia. It is the main ingredient in many dishes in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Elysian Grain, a grain-type ingredient, can be purchased from Goofy's stall in Mythopia for 260 Star-Coins after unlocking the first upgrade. Olives, the third ingredient of this recipe, is placed under the category of dairy and oil. This item can be found in Mythopia by foraging from Olive trees, with a growth of 33 minutes. The fourth is Salt Crystal, a spice-type ingredient that can be caught while fishing in open water anywhere in Everafter. Adding this ingredient to any dish can bring out the best flavor. The last ingredient of this course, Ambrosia, is also a spice-type ingredient that can be purchased from Goofy's stall in Mythopia for 140 Star-Coins. It usually helps add a little bit of sweetness to dishes, which is why it is generally used in desserts.

After collecting all these ingredients, head over to a cooking station, put them all in a pot, and start cooking this appetizing meal.

For more interesting recipes, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

