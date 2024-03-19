How to make Internet in Infinite Craft

Creating the Internet in Infinite Craft is among the most searched queries since the game's official release. The Internet is a crucial element of our daily lives in this day and age. Besides, since it can also help you create Fortnite, many are trying to add this element to their Infinite Craft inventory.

That said, since there can be more than one combination to create anything in this game, beginners might have difficulty finding the right combination to get their desired results. This article thus presents the simplest way to create the Internet in Infinite Craft.

Create Internet in Infinite Craft by following this process

Electricity is among the key ingredients for this Internet recipe in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

While the game claims to take the literal meaning of words to create a result, gamers often find the weirdest combinations, leading them to their desired results. Thus, to keep things simple for readers, this article presents the simplest guide we could find to make the Internet in Infinite Craft.

The key elements required for the Internet in Infinite Craft recipe are Electricity and Computer. Here is a step-by-step guide to the process:

Earth + Wind = Dust

Fire + Water = Steam

Steam + Steam = Cloud

Cloud + Fire = Lightning

Lightning + Steam = Electricity

Dust + Dust = Sand

Earth + Dust = Planet

Planet + Planet = Star

Star + Fire = Sun

Sun + Fire = Solar

Solar + Planet = System

System + System = Network

Network + Electricity = Computer

Computer + Electricity = Internet

Infinite Craft opens up a world of possibilities for the player. You can create a lot of different things using the Internet in the game as well.

Other combinations with Internet in Infinite Craft

Here is how to create Internet in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Once you have created the Internet and Castle in Infinite Craft, you can create Fortnite. Similarly, there are some other fun ways to use the Internet in Infinite Craft. Here are some examples:

Internet + Computer = Hacker

Hacker + Internet = Virus

Internet + Electricity = Bitcoin

Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinite Craft-related guides