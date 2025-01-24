How to make Large Seafood Platter in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley features a variety of activities, including cooking, which lets players prepare exotic dishes using ingredients found across the map. There are 400 recipes in the game, and some are harder to make than others. The Large Seafood Platter is a simple five-star dish that can be made as part of the "The Great Gathering" quest.

This article covers everything you need to know about cooking Large Seafood Platter in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to prepare Large Seafood Platter in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Cooking Station (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@Greymane Gaming)

Since the Large Seafood Platter is a five-star meal in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you must gather five ingredients to make it. Once you have collected everything required, bring the items to the nearest Cooking Station. Empty them all into the pot, stir them well, and your dish will be prepared in no time.

Here are the ingredients you need to cook a Large Seafood Platter:

Seafood of your choice x4

Lemon x1

Once you have prepared the Large Seafood Platter, you can either sell the dish for 340 Star Coins or consume it to replenish 1,810 lost Energy.

Location of ingredients for Large Seafood Platter in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Shrimp in the game (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@Quick Tips)

Here is every item you need to prepare a Large Seafood Platter:

1) Seafood item of your choice x4

Since the game allows you to choose this ingredient on your own, you can go with any four types of Seafood items. Here are the four we decided to use:

Squid: Can be fished from blue ripples in both Forgotten Lands and Glade of Trust biome

Can be fished from blue ripples in both Forgotten Lands and Glade of Trust biome Oyster: Can be acquired from the sand anywhere in the Dazzle Beach biome

Can be acquired from the sand anywhere in the Dazzle Beach biome Shrimp: Can be fished from the blue ripples in the Dazzle Beach biome

Can be fished from the blue ripples in the Dazzle Beach biome Crab: Can be fished from the blue ripples in the Frosted Heights biome

2) Lemon x1

Lemon can be plucked from the trees in the Glade of Trust and the Forest of Valor biomes.

