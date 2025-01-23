How to make Lioness Feast Disney Dreamlight Valley

Cooking is one of the most popular activities in Disney Dreamlight Valley. In this game, players can prepare different meals using ingredients found across the map. Every dish is different, with some being more difficult to make than others. The Lioness Feast is an easy four-star recipe that requires only four ingredients.

This article covers everything you need to know about cooking Lioness Feast in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to cook Lioness Feast in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Head to the Cooking Station (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@Chiza)

Since Lioness Feast is a four-star meal in Disney Dreamlight Valley, it only requires four ingredients. Here are the items required to cook it:

Here and There Fish x1

Tomato x1

Mushroom x1

Oregano x1

Once all the required ingredients have been collected, take them back to the nearest Cooking Station and put them in the pot. Stir well, and your meal will be ready to serve.

After you have cooked Lioness Feast, you can consume it to regain 2,368 lost Energy or sell it to earn 109 Star Coins. The dish offers a lot of Energy upon consumption, but it is not as profitable when sold at Goofy's Stall.

Location of ingredients for Lioness Feast in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Here and There fish (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@Serroh)

Here's how to find each ingredient needed to prepare Lioness Feast:

1) Here and There Fish

You can find Here and There Fish in any biome's water body. Appearing only during the morning and evening, the creature can be caught regardless of the color of the ripple.

However, note that Here and There Fish can only be captured after you have unlocked it by finishing the "Here and There and Back Again" quest.

2) Tomato

Tomato can be purchased for 33 Star Coins from Goofy's Stall in Dazzle Beach. Alternatively, you can buy Tomato seeds for eight Star Coins and sow them to get the fully grown vegetable 25 minutes later.

3) Mushroom

Mushroom can be acquired from the Glade of Trust biome, which can be unlocked by spending 5,000 Dreamlight. Alternatively, you can purchase them from Goofy's Stall.

4) Oregano

Oregano is a spice that can be acquired from the ground in The Plaza.

