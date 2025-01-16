How to make Meringue Pie in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley offers a range of activities, with cooking being one of the most beloved. Players can prepare over 400 recipes in the game and either sell them to earn Star Coins or consume them to gain extra Energy. Each meal varies in effort, but Meringue Pie is a simple four-star recipe that takes little time to make.

This article covers everything you need to know about making Meringue Pie in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to cook Meringue Pie in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Take the ingredients back to the Cooking Station (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@Greymane Gaming)

Meringue Pie is a four-star dessert in Disney Dreamlight Valley. To prepare it, you need to gather four ingredients from different parts of the map and bring them to the nearest Cooking Station. Once there, place the items in the pot and stir them well to complete the cooking process.

Here are the ingredients needed for this recipe:

Wheat x1

Lemon x1

Butter x1

Eggs x1

Once your Meringue Pie is ready, you can either consume it to restore 2,014 Energy or sell it for 667 Star Coins. Although this dessert sells for a modest price, it is worth cooking due to its significant Energy restoration properties.

Location of ingredients for Meringue Pie in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Butter costs 190 Star Coins (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@Greymane Gaming)

Now that you know the process of preparing Meringue Pie, it's time to locate the ingredients. Here are the locations where you can find the ingredients needed to cook this four-star dessert:

1) Wheat

Wheat can be purchased from Goofy's Stall in Peaceful Meadow for 3 Star Coins. For a more cost-effective option, you can buy the seeds and plant them to grow the ingredient yourself. It takes about one minute for the crop to grow and be ready for harvesting.

2) Lemon

Lemons can be found on trees in the Glade of Trust and Forest of Valor biomes. Simply pluck them and wait 27 minutes for a new batch to grow.

3) Butter

Butter can be purchased from Remy's Restaurant for 190 Star Coins.

4) Eggs

Eggs can also be purchased from Remy's Restaurant for 220 Star Coins.

