How to make money fast in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 features an expansive currency system, but players are a bit confused about the best method of actually acquiring money.

In any open-world RPG, currency is arguably the most valuable asset you can acquire. While gear and weapons are surely important, currency is how you buy all of the other items in the game. Cyberpunk 2077 is no different, as the in-game currency, known as "eddies", is one of the main focuses of the story.

However, upon first starting a new save, players have been puzzled as to how to actually bring in money. The looting system doesn't really provide you with any eddies and quests can sometimes only reward XP.

Fortunately, there are a couple of easy ways to increase the amount of eddies added to a player's wallet.

Earning more money in Cyberpunk 2077

Image via CD Projekt RED

When first starting a new playthrough, fans have noticed that the game offers you with a plethora of upgrades right out of the gate. There's the weapons shop in V's apartment and the mass amount of Cyberware upgrades available at any Ripperdoc. In order to make life easier in Cyberpunk 2077, these upgrades are needed.

Unfortunately, the beginning of the game only sees a player have around 2,000 eddies after a couple of main story missions are completed. To acquire any kind of upgrade, this number needs to see an increase.

Starting off, the simplest tip to earning more money in Cyberpunk 2077 is to loot everything available. This includes the smallest piece of scrap to enemy's bodies. More often than not, enemies will drop a weapon of some kind that players can sell to a vendor.

This practice is the most consistent way of making money in Cyberpunk. Picking up junk and other smaller items might not lead to much, but over time, it builds up. Of course, finding weapons and selling them is the bigger payday, but junk is far more common in the world.

To make this method even easier, you can find NCPD crime reports scattered throughout Night City. Marked with a police emblem on the map, these jobs simply require the player to take out all of the criminals in a given area. Once done, the NCPD will offer some eddies and the dead bodies can be looted for a nice pay day too.

Picking up weapons and other junk is the name of the game when it comes to making more money in Cyberpunk 2077. Make sure to take advantage of it.