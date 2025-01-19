How to make Nestling Crepe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Nestling Crepe is an excellent dessert recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley. It requires a total of four ingredients to make. Introduced during the "A Rift in Time" DLC pack, Nestling Crepe is a recipe that can help you earn some quick cash in no time. Moreover, it can be consumed to restore some Energy during the game whenever needed.

This article provides the locations of all ingredients required to make Nestling Crepe in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Nestling Crepe recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The ingredients required to make Nestling Crepe in Dreamlight Valley are listed below:

Wheat

Egg

Milk

Nestling Pear

Nestling Crepe can restore 1938 Energy and sells for 715 Star Coins (Image via Gameloft)

Since you need four ingredients to make this dish, it qualifies as a four-star meal. Once you are done making Nestling Crepe, you can sell it at Goofy's Stall for 715 Star Coins or save it for later and consume it to restore 1,938 Energy.

Wheat is the first ingredient required to make this dish. It is the fastest-growing crop in the game and only takes a minute to grow. Its seeds can be bought from Goofy's Stall in the Peaceful Meadow for just 1 Star Coin. If you want to save the hassle of farming, you can also buy grown Wheat for 3 Star Coins.

The next two ingredients required to make Nestling Crepe are Egg and Milk, both of which can be purchased from Chef Remy's restaurant in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Head to Chez Remy and purchase Eggs for 220 Star Coins and Milk for 230 Star Coins.

The last ingredient required for this recipe is Nestling Pear. However, it cannot be bought from any vendor or stall in the game and must be foraged from The Overlooks or The Ruins biome in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Once you have everything in your inventory, head to a cooking station and toss all the ingredients in a cooking pot to make Nestling Crepe.

