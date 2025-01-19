How to make Olympian Tapenade in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley features a variety of activities players can engage with. One of the most beloved is cooking, where Dreamers can prepare different recipes by collecting specific ingredients across the map. There are over 400 recipes to choose from in the game, with some being more difficult to cook than others.

Olympian Tapenade is, fortunately, a simple recipe to cook, requiring players to use only four items. While the cooking process is simple, Dreamers might still struggle to get this dish together.

This article will cover everything you need to know about cooking Olympian Tapenade in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to cook Olympian Tapenade in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Take ingredients back to the Cooking Station (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@Quick Tips)

Since the Olympian Tapenade in Disney Dreamlight Valley is a four-star meal, it only requires you to collect four ingredients. Once you have obtained everything, take the items to the nearest Cooking Station and empty them in the pot. Once the ingredients are inside the pot, stir everything well, and your meal will be ready in no time.

Here are the items you need to cook Olympian Tapenade:

A Spice of your choice x1

Olive x1

Elysian Grain x1

Honeydew Melon x1

Once you have cooked the Olympian Tapenade, you can either sell this meal for 456 Star Coins or consume it to replenish 1,090 lost Energy.

Location of ingredients required for Olympian Tapenade in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Goofy's Stall has Honeydew seeds (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@Bek)

Now that you know the process of cooking Olympian Tapenade, it's time to look for the ingredients. Here's the location of all the items you need to cook this four-star meal:

1) A Spice of your choice

Since this meal is lenient with its spice, you can choose the one you find the easiest to acquire. In this case, we will take Basil as an example, which you can find in Peaceful Meadow.

2) Olive

You can acquire Olives from trees in the Mythopia biome. You can obtain four Olives at a time from a tree, after which it will take half an hour for new ones to spawn.

3) Elysian Grain

This item is only available with the Storybook Vale DLC and can be bought for 260 Star Coins from Goofy's Stall in the Mythopia biome.

4) Honeydew Melon

This ingredient is only available as a seed, which takes 45 minutes to grow before you can harvest it. You can purchase these seeds for 40 Star Coins from Goofy's Stall in Mythopia.

