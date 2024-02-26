How to make Plant in Infinite Craft

There's plenty of nature to unlock in Infinite Craft. If you can think of an animal, vegetable, or mineral, you can most likely craft it in this addictive web browser game. If you're a horticulturist (or just really like plants) — and you play Infinite Craft, of course — you'll find this particular guide pretty handy.

Obviously, the best way to unlock all sorts of plants is to unlock Plant. That, in itself, is pretty easy. We'll show you how to do that, of course, and run down on how to unlock many other plant-related items.

This will be fun, so let's get started.

Infinite Craft: How to unlock Plant

OK, this is going to take a while to explain, so you might want to get comfortable. To actually make Plant, follow this complicated set of instructions:

Combine Water and Earth.

Oh, wait. That's it. Sorry, I thought it would be longer than that. Let me check again.

Nope. Water and Earth. That's it. Huh.

All right, well, now that that is taken care of, let's see what we can do with it.

Other recipes with Plant in Infinite Craft

Some of the things that can be made with Plant (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Well, now that we've unlocked Plant, there's a whole world of elements open to us now. We've put together a list of ten different items you can craft with it, but there are way more out there.

Some of these elements are either available right away or as easy to create as Plant is. Some are a little more complex, but you should have an easy time with nearly all of these.

Let's see what we've got:

Plant combined with...

combined with... Water produces Swamp .

produces . Fire makes Smoke .

makes . Wind creates Dandelion .

creates . Dandelion gives you W**d .

gives you . Rock makes Fossil .

makes . Earth makes Tree .

makes . Human unlocks Farmer .

unlocks . Monster will give you Venus Flytrap .

will give you . Soup produces Salad . Mmmm, soup.

produces . Mmmm, soup. Love unlocks Rose.

Isn't that sweet?

On a personal note, I just want to point out how extremely telling it is that I unlocked Batman way before I unlocked Plant (that guide is coming soon, by the way).

Now that you've unlocked Plant (we're assuming you have by now), don't leave us hanging. Let us know what you've created using it in the comments section.

As always, for more guides for Infinite Craft — and tons of other games — this is the place. We add new guides every day, so keep it right here at Sportskeeda.