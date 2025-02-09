How to make Seafood Pie in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley features a variety of activities, with Cooking being the most beloved among players. This gameplay mechanic allows Dreamers to cook different types of dishes using ingredients found across the map. With over 400 recipes to choose from, there is something for everyone in Disney Dreamlight Valley, including drinks, appetizers, and even desserts. While some meals are difficult to prepare, others, like the Seafood Pie, are pretty straightforward, requiring only three ingredients.

Even though this dish is easy to cook, some Dreamers still might struggle if they don't know where to search for the items required for this recipe. This article will cover everything you need to know about cooking Seafood Pie in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Locations of ingredients required for Seafood Pie in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Butter costs 190 Star Coins (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@Greymane Gaming)

Since the Seafood Pie is a three-star meal, it requires three ingredients for its preparation. Here are the items you need along with their locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

1) Any Seafood (x1)

The recipe allows the use of any type of Seafood, so let's take Shrimp as an example. Shrimp can be found in Dazzle Beach, and for a higher chance of catching it, try fishing for it in the blue ripples.

2) Wheat (x1)

Wheat can be purchased for three Star Coins from Goofy's Stall in Peaceful Meadow. However, a cheaper alternative is buying the seeds for a single Star Coin. Once you get the seeds, simply sow them in the ground and return a minute later to harvest the fully grown Wheat.

3) Butter (x1)

Butter can be purchased for 190 Star Coins from the pantry inside Remy's Restaurant. However, to access the pantry, you must first fix the restaurant, which can be done by bringing back Remy from his realm to the valley. Once you fix the place, the pantry inside will become available, allowing you to purchase all kinds of dairy products, including Butter.

How to cook Seafood Pie in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Cooking Station (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@Greymane Gaming)

Now that you have collected the ingredients, bring them back to the nearest Cooking Station. Empty the Butter, Wheat, and Shrimp inside the pot and stir the items well. A few seconds later, your Seafood Pie will be ready. You can then sell it to earn 331 Star Coins or consume it to replenish 813 lost Energy.

