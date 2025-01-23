How to make Sugar-Free Fruit Explosion Muffin in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you have been playing Disney Dreamlight Valley for a while and are bored of completing quests or other activities like farming, fishing, and mining, we suggest you try cooking. One exciting recipe that you can make is the Sugar-Free Fruit Explosion Muffin. This dessert is very simple to make and can earn you quick cash if you sell it.

But what are the required ingredients to make this dish, and where can they be found in Disney Dreamlight Valley? Let's take a look.

Recipe of Sugar-Free Fruit Explosion Muffin in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Added during the "A Rift in Time" DLC pack in Disney Dreamlight Valley, the Sugar-Free Fruit Explosion Muffin is a four-star recipe. What this essentially means is that it will require you to collect four ingredients to make. These ingredients are:

1X Wheat

1X any fruit of your choice

1X another fruit of your choice

1X Agave

This dessert can restore 354 Energy and sells for 66 Star Coins (Image via Gameloft, YouTube/Quick Tips)

After you manage to make your Sugar-Free Fruit Explosion Muffin, you have two options. You can either sell it at Goofy's Stall for a minimum of 66 Star Coins or consume it to restore 354 Energy.

Do note that since two of the ingredients from the recipe can be of your choice, the amount of Energy restored or the number of Star Coins you earn is not fixed. The amount of money you earn or Energy you restore will be a result of the type of fruits you choose for this recipe.

Wheat is the first ingredient needed to make this dessert. It can be bought from Goofy's Stall in Peaceful Meadow for just 3 Star Coins. However, Wheat seeds are even cheaper, priced at just 1 Star Coin. Upon sowing them, Wheat will take just one minute to fully grow.

The next two ingredients are any fruits of your choice. If you have any in your inventory, feel free to use them. Alternatively, you can look around the Valley and pick any fruits you find. You can also pick two units of the same fruit.

The last ingredient is Agave, which is a natural sweetener. Unfortunately, this item cannot be bought and can only be attained via exploration and foraging. It is available in abundance in the Glittering Dunes biome.

Once you have all the four ingredients ready, make your way to a cooking station and toss all the items into a pot to make your Sugar-Free Fruit Explosion Muffin.

If you're interested, you can check out our other similar Disney Dreamlight Valley guides for recipes like Hawaiian Pizza and Lightning Cookies.

