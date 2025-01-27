How to make Veggie Skewers in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley is one of the best life simulation games available in the market, offering over 450 recipes to explore. These include a wide range of dishes ranging from appetizers to desserts. Among these, one delicious recipe that you can try is Veggie Skewers — which can also be sold for quick cash.

Below is a list of all the ingredients needed for Veggie Skewers, along with their locations.

Recipe of Veggie Skewers in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Veggie Skewers is a four-star dish in Disney Dreamlight Valley, meaning it requires four ingredients in total to make this dish. A list of these ingredients is mentioned below:

1X Mushroom

1X Zucchini

1X Onion

1X Bell Pepper

Toss all the ingredients in a cooking pot (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@Greymane Gaming)

All the ingredients required to make Veggie Skewers are mandatory for this recipe. This means — unlike many other recipes in the game where you can replace ingredients — you can't swap any of the items in this recipe if you want to make Veggie Skewers.

The first ingredient required to make this dish is Mushrooms, which can be foraged from the below-mentioned biomes:

Glade of Trust

Peaceful Meadow

Sunlit Plateau

Zucchini is the next item needed for this recipe and can be bought from Goofy's Stall for 78 Star Coins. To get your hands on this veggie, head to the Sunlit Plateau biome in Disney Dreamlight Valley. You can also buy Zucchini seeds here for 30 Star Coins, but you will need to wait 40 minutes before you can harvest them.

The third ingredient needed for this recipe is Onions, which can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor for 255 Star Coins. If you want to save some bucks, you can buy Onion seeds for just 50 Star Coins.

Now, you only need one more ingredient — Bell Peppers. Like the previous items, it can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor for 50 Star Coins. Additionally, you can purchase a bag of Bell Pepper seeds for just 12 Star Coins.

Once you have all the ingredients, head to a cooking station. Now, put all four ingredients into a cooking pot, and Voila! Your Veggie Skewers is ready to serve. This dish can be sold for 427 Star Coins and restores 767 Energy if consumed.

If you find this recipe interesting, you can also check out our guides on making Hawaiian Pizza and Lightning Cookies.

