How to make YouTube PUBG Mobile live stream thumbnails

Thumbnails are a very important part of videos, as they attract viewers to the channel.

If you are looking to stream PUBG Mobile gameplay, then here is a quick guide on making the best thumbnails.

PUBG Mobile live streaming (Picture credit: YouTube)

PUBG Mobile has become one of the most-played mobile games on the planet, and has conquered and commercialised the mobile eSports scene. With the growing player base of PUBG Mobile, the new culture of streaming games has also matured significantly.

Many players stream their gameplay on popular platforms like YouTube, Twitch and Mixer to entertain other gamers and their fans, and earn a living. YouTube, especially, has become the base platform for a whole host of PUBG Mobile streamers.

If you are someone who is planning to livestream your PUBG Mobile gamepaly, then read further for some important tips which can guide you, and other YouTubers, towards creating apt thumbnails for PUBG Mobile livestream videos.

How to get the best thumbnails for your PUBG Mobile livestream videos

Free thumbnail makers

Fotoje (Picture credit: Google Chrome)

There are a lot of websites which help users create YouTube PUBG Mobile thumbnails for free, with FotoJet being one of them. This site helps users with pre-made templates, which can be brilliant examples for someone new to the entire thing. Users can also add their own images, as backgrounds or subjects, to customize the PUBG Mobile thumbnails to their liking.

Although the site is free, there are some templates that are available to premium (paid) users, which are better than the free elements available. Overall, Fotojet is a great option for someone new to making thumbnails, but does not want too many hassles.

Advertisement

Professional softwares

Photoshop (Picture credit: Udemy)

This is probably the most difficult, yet most-yielding, way of making a thumbnail. Softwares like Photoshop and Gimp are brilliant tools for editing any photo, and they can conjure up thumbnails without breaking sweat.

The only con to using Photoshop is its steep learning curve. Although Gimp is free, it lacks most features of Photoshop, though it is comparatively easier to use. Such softwares are recommended for PUBG Mobile YouTubers who are looking to make professional thumbnails, and need a lot of customisations.

Free and easy softwares

Canva (Picture credit: RKA Ink)

Flexibility and shortcuts are much-needed elements for making quick thumbnails for live streaming PUBG Mobile on YouTube. If streamers are not adept at using professional softwares, they can also opt for free and easy methods. Canva, Adobe Spark and Crello are some of the most famous premium applications for photo editing available for multiple platforms.

These applications usually have a dedicated tab for making YouTube thumbnails, including many templates and design options. Unlike free thumbnail makers, these can help make unique looking pictures which can attract viewers and increase subscribers. Some of these applications also have paid versions, which offer even more flexibility and customisability.