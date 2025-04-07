Can you save your game manually in South of Midnight?

The surroundings of the South of Midnight are filled with danger, intrigue, and exploration. Knowing if you can save your progress manually is a crucial ability for any player, whether you are taking on an exciting journey or just enjoying the mood of this engrossing game. Several modern role-playing games feature manual saves, although occasionally, producers may determine not to add the feature.

Your approach and gameplay may change if manual saves were an option. Unfortunately, manually saving your progress is not an option in South of Midnight. Instead, the game does have auto-save.

How does the Autosave work in the South of Midnight?

South of Midnight auto-saves automatically every few minutes (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

You cannot make your own save files at launch, which is a novel feature to omit from a role-playing game. We can only guess why the developers did not include it; maybe they thought it was not necessary for a shorter, narrative-focused game. The main plot is about 24 hours, during which the main lead, Hazel, is trying to find her mother.

The game aims to move you forward while you are looking for collectibles and repairing stigma. When you play South of Midnight, the auto-save function stimulates quite a bit. You probably will not lose anything beyond a few moments of your gameplay, even if you die. You will respawn a little bit before a checkpoint if you die after earning a collectible. The collectible will still be with you.

When you notice a tiny spindle spinning in a circle in the lower-left corner of your screen, South of Midnight is automatically saving your game. This can occur during certain discussion situations, following the boss fights, normal fighting, and evening picking up floofs.

Since the South of Midnight does not allow manual saving, you do not have to worry about losing progress. You will be able to jump back to where you were interrupted, even if there is a power outage or you have to leave the game.

