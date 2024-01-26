How many chapters are there in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth?

If you wonder how many chapters await in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, you won’t be disappointed. Unlike Like a Dragon Gaiden, this is not a short game. It’s going to likely take close to 100 hours to complete, with tons of mini-games, special objectives, and optional content to take part in. However, this is focused purely on the main story and how many chapters there are in the game. While the main story is linear, players are not forced to complete it and nothing else. There’s so much else to do in the game.

There are a total of 14 chapters in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth. This game features two protagonists, similar to Yakuza 0, and each of them will have their own party makeup, which will change throughout the game.

List of all chapters there are in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth’s chapters are very interesting. The pacing is certainly different from previous games, as far as we noticed. In previous Yakuza titles, the first four chapters tend to be quite slow, offering up the main story in digestible chunks. There’s always plenty to introduce, so it’s taken slowly.

However, in this game, SEGA and RGG Studios throw a ton of stuff at the player right away and push into the mainland of Honolulu rather quickly. There are times when it can feel pretty overwhelming, too.

For most of the game, you control Kasuga Ichiban and even unlock a substory towards the very beginning of the game. Typically, it takes a few chapters to start getting these, but it unlocks a neat feature: Playlists. Here is every chapter in Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth:

All chapters in LAD Infinite Wealth

Chapter 1: Doin' the Best I Can

Doin' the Best I Can Chapter 2: Paradise, Hawaiian Style

Paradise, Hawaiian Style Chapter 3: The Fool

The Fool Chapter 4: In The Ghetto

In The Ghetto Chapter 5: Suspicious Minds

Suspicious Minds Chapter 6: Puppet on a String

Puppet on a String Chapter 7: Trouble

Trouble Chapter 8: Return to Sender (Kiryu)

Return to Sender (Kiryu) Chapter 9: Hard Headed Woman

Hard Headed Woman Chapter 10: Don't Be Cruel (Kiryu)

Don't Be Cruel (Kiryu) Chapter 11: Devil in Disguise

Devil in Disguise Chapter 12: For Ol' Times Sake (Kiryu)

For Ol' Times Sake (Kiryu) Chapter 13: Promised Land

Promised Land Chapter 14 (Finale): If I Can Dream (Kasuga and Kiryu)

As you can see, I’ve highlighted the chapters where Kiryu is the main focus instead of Kasuga. Kiryu has several chapters devoted to him and his party, while Kasuga is focused on other things. This leads to Kiryu going back to Ijincho as his health begins to deteriorate. He’ll have allies with him there, including Saeko, Nanba, Zhou, and Seonhee. Kasuga focuses on having Adachi, Chitose, Tomizawa, and Joon-gi Han on his side.

Even Kiryu’s final act in the game, during the chapter 14 finale of Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, is in Japan. Once he leaves the soothing shores of Honolulu, he doesn’t return - even in the Premium Adventure Mode. That only lets players swap between the two locales and their associated protagonists.

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth is a lengthy RPG, the longest in the entire franchise at this point. You can learn more about the game in our in-depth review of SEGA’s latest masterpiece.