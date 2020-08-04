With the release of the OB23 update, the developers of Free Fire have introduced several new features for its growing fanbase. The popularity curve of the game has shown no signs of flattening over the last few months. Battle royale enthusiasts have been flocking to the game for a long time now.

How many downloads does Free Fire have?

Free Fire has over 500 million downloads (Picture Courtesy: Google Play Store)

Free Fire has over 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store, making it one of the most downloaded battle royale games. The game reached this milestone in February 2020.

According to a report by App Annie, Free Fire had an outstanding last year, and it topped the chart in terms of total downloads.

According to the quarterly reports of Garena's parent company, Sea Limited, the game had a tremendous first-quarter performance. The game also broke a new record for peak daily active users of 80 million.

The report also stated that the number of paying users as a percentage of total active users in India was over 10%.

How to download Free Fire?

Interested players can download the game from Google Play Store or use APK and OBB files.

Google Play Store

Follow the steps given below to download the game directly from Google Play Store:

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store and search for Free Fire.

Step 2: Click on the install button.

Step 3: The game will be downloaded and installed.

Via APK and OBB file

Follow the steps given below to download and install the game using APK and OBB files:

Step 1: Download both the files from the link provided below:

APK File

OBB File

Step 2: Install the APK and copy the OBB file to Android/OBB/com.dts.freefireth (Create a new folder with this name if no such folder exists)

Step 3: After the files are copied, you can enjoy playing the game.