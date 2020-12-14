How many endings are there in Cyberpunk 2077?

For a title like Cyberpunk 2077, having a feature like multiple endings makes it more interesting for players, making sure they understand the weight of their choices in-game.

Most action-based role-playing games feature two or three conclusions, depending on the player's decisions. However, Cyberpunk 2077 offers five different such endings.

List of all endings in Cyberpunk 2077

Note: This article may contain potential spoilers, so those who haven't completed the game yet may want to reconsider reading anymore.

It's surprising how early the ending for Cyberpunk 2077 comes up, though. The point of no return rears its head pretty early in the game. However, there are lots of side missions on offer, so completing them adds to the essence of the story.

The point of no return for Cyberpunk 2077 occurs pretty early in the game (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Without further ado, here's a look at all the endings in the game:

#1 - Siding with Hanako

Siding with Hanako results in what is supposed to be the good ending for the game (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Advertisement

If players choose to side with Hanako, they'll get involved in a covert operation to take her brother down. The game ends with V waking up in a space hospital. At this point, V has two choices: come back down to Night City and live for six months, or have their mind uploaded to the network for an alleged increased life span.

#2 - A little help from Panam

Taking help from Panam can only be triggered if all her side missions are completed, irrespective of the romantic angle (Image via CD Projekt Red)

This ending is available if players have completed all of Panam's side quests. Panam and her tribe help V infiltrate the Arasaka tower. In the end, there are two options, either V lives on, and Johnny Silverhand crosses over to Blackwall hoping to survive in cyberspace, while V moves out of Night City with their love interest.

If the player decides for Johnny Silverhand to keep V's body, then the latter crosses into Blackwall instead, while Johnny Silverhand lives on in V's body.

#3 - Taking down Saka with Johnny and Rogue

This ending includes recreating Johnny Silverhand's attack from years ago. The only difference being, instead of using nukes, Rogue helps him force his mind onto Mikoshi's in an attempt to separate his and V's minds. V must hand over his body for this so that Rogue and Alt can get on board.

The path were the player helps Rogue and Johnny is one of the potential endings to the game and has the possibility of leaving V in charge of the Afterlife(Image via CD Projekt RED)

Advertisement

Once the mission is completed, if V keeps the body, they replace Rogue as queen/king of the Afterlife. If Johnny Silverhand keeps the body, he begins leading a quieter life and eventually leaves Night City in Cyberpunk 2077.

#4 - Putting it all to rest

This ending sees Johnny and V end their life on their own terms, skipping the final missions altogether in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CD Projekt RED)

This mission sees Johnny Silverhand and V ending their lives on their own terms in Cyberpunk 2077. This option is available during the scene on the rooftop; both characters have a heart to heart before moving out together.

#5 - Secret Ending (Bonus)

The exact way to trigger the secret ending isn't really known but being moderately nice to Johnny throughout the game initiates it (Image via CD Projekt RED)

There is a fifth and secret ending in Cyberpunk 2077, requiring players to have a good relationship with Johnny Silverhand. Most players haven't gotten to this closing, so it's difficult to say at this point how things pan out. But it's said that there's some cool content available if this ending is triggered.