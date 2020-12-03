How many people play Destiny 2 in 2020? 

Destiny 2 is a very popular shooter game available on PC, Xbox, Playstation, and Stadia. But how many people actually play the game in 2020?

Destiny 2 saw a massive rise in players over its predecessor because it was available on multiple platforms. Destiny, meanwhile, was only available on consoles.

Destiny 2 player count in 2020.

While there are no official numbers from Bungie themselves, there are a lot of third-party sites that act as trackers for the game. Destiny 2 saw the number of players dip during the pandemic but the numbers are going up again. This happened right after the game received its newest expansion pack, Beyond Light.

According to Twitch tracker, Destiny 2 had an average of 24,000 viewers and 1,400 channels streaming the game in November 2020.

Image via Twitch Tracker

While Twitch tracker talks about the number of channels streaming the game, other third-party sites show the number of players actively playing the game. Gamstat.com shows that there are approximately 21 million players on Playstation alone.

Image via gamstat.com

As per Steam charts, over 90,000 players have been active in Destiny 2 in the last 24 hours on PC. And the number of people playing the game has considerably gone up in November.

Advertisement

Image via steamcharts.com

Image via steamcharts.com

Overall it's safe to conclude that a good number of players actually play Destiny 2 and it isn't a dying game. It has a healthy community and as long as Bungie keeps pumping out new content, players will flock to Destiny 2 en masse.

Recently, Destiny 2 launched its brand new raid, a six-man dungeon run, called Deep Stone Crypt. The raid was completed for the first time by the clan called Luminous.

Advertisement

Many tried but only one team was World First.



Congrats again to clan Luminous and to all who conquered Deep Stone Crypt this weekend.https://t.co/50NDl9JH72 pic.twitter.com/vGWCNThNGo — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) November 23, 2020

The developers of the game also recently held a charity event in support of CNM Hospitals.

Today begins our second annual #Game2Give charity event in support of @BungieLove and @CMNHospitals.



We're kicking things off with a streaming marathon so stop by and help us reach our donation goals.



♥️ https://t.co/lQqm0C06Lx pic.twitter.com/exIgjVaQnF — Bungie (@Bungie) December 1, 2020

It's nice to see when the developers come out in support of the community and give back to the community. It's no surprise that Destiny 2 and Bungie got nominated in the Best Community Support category for the Game Awards 2020.