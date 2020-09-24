Roblox is an open-world game that allows players to program other titles that can then be played by other users. It was first released on PC in September 2006 and has made its way to iOS, Android, and Xbox One since then. The online game platform has witnessed a meteoric rise in interest over the past few months.

Roblox is free-to-play and has a purchasable in-game currency called the ‘Robux.’ In April 2020, Roblox CEO David Blaszucki told BBC that the game is being played by more than two-thirds of U.S. teens between the ages of 9-12. The statistic drops to around one-third when people under the age of 16 are considered, which is still impressive.

Among general games, Roblox can best be compared with Minecraft. However, what sets the two games apart is the freedom that the former gives to its players.

Players can create their own game modes and also sell the in-game assets that they procure. In his own words, David Blaszucki describes the platform as “a safe and civil place where people come together to create, learn, and have fun.”

How many people play Roblox in 2020?

According to SensorTower, Roblox has seen a considerable rise on all platforms. The total player spending increased from $5 million in 2015 to around $143 million in 2019. Overall, the game drew in $335 million in 2018, a 700% increase in revenue from 2016.

The latest data suggests that Roblox’s monthly player spending had peaked at around $50 million in August 2019. As already mentioned, the game has witnessed a meteoric rise in popularity.

In February 2020, Roblox had announced that it raised around $150 million in new funding and is opening up a tender offer for up to $350 million in common and preferred shares. The statement confirmed that the platform had recently reached a total of 115 million monthly active users.

According to RTrack, the game has continued its upward trend and had more than 164 million active users in July 2020. One of the primary reasons for this upwards trend is said to be the coronavirus pandemic, due to which the title has gained a large following.

You can have a look at the month by month data for active users in 2020 below.