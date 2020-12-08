How many players play Among Us in 2020?

Among Us is probably the most popular social deduction game that's ever been released to date. But, like all good things, this game might be facing a decline.

The title is available on almost all platforms except for consoles. Given the nature of its availability, there are many people worldwide who have access to the game. Hence the number of people playing it is bound to be huge.

Is Among Us facing a decline?

Image via Steamstats.cn

While there is no specific number for the users playing the game, there are a few third party sites that can easily help with the statistics for the same.

Image via Steamstats.cn

Steamstats.cn puts the number of users playing Among Us on Steam at 78,700. However, these numbers are just for players on Steam. There are players who actively play the game on mobile phones as well.

The graph above shows that the number of users playing the game has gone down considerably, but then again, that can be attributed to a lot of factors.

New games that have been dropping now, coupled with the fact that people are finally adjusting to the new work from home norms, could probably be a few reasons why the game is facing a decline.

Image via Google Play Store

The number of players playing on mobile devices is pretty high as well. However, there isn't any particular way to monitor them.

The Among Us page on the Google Play Store shows that there have been over 100,000,000 times that the game has been installed on cellular devices.

As per Twitch Tracker, there's been a steep decline in the number of people watching Among Us on twitch streams.

Image via Twitch Tracker

At this point in time, it's safe to assume that the number of players active on Among Us has considerably gone down, but the few reasons mentioned above could be why the game is currently facing a decline.