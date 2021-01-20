Top 5 Pokemon Sword and Shield secret areas that trainers may have missed

Secret areas are tucked away in most Pokemon games, including Sword and Shield, irrespective of their version. Pokemon games have version-specific Pokemon, but the secret areas remain the same throughout the titles.

Top 5 secret areas in Pokemon Sword and Shield

There are a few interesting areas in Sword and Shield. This game is set in the Galar region and has a few places which trainers filled with curiosity can explore. These secret areas are easy to miss if trainers aren't actively looking for them in the game.

#1 Route 2 Island

This island is inaccessible until trainers reach the latter half of the game. Once they've acquired a bike and the ability for the bike to travel on water, they can easily reach this island. This island in Pokemon Sword and Shield is a nice place for trainers to sit down and cool off if they're tired of chasing Pokemon. To top it off, it also has some interesting stuff for trainers to find.

#2 Hammerlock Docks

The hidden Hammerlock Docks can be found towards the west of the city. Trainers need to travel past the individual looking for a Pokemon near the big stone gate. Trainers need to head down the staircase, where they will reach a small dock. Here they'll meet with an individual who can help their starter Pokemon learn a combo move in Sword and Shield.

#3 Rotom Island

Rotom Island can be found in the Workout sea in Pokemon Sword and Shield. This place is crawling with Rotom in their different forms, hence the name Rotom Island. The best part about this island is that there's a lady here who can craft Galarica cuffs. This item helps evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowbro.

#4 Hidden area in Wyndon

This area is very picturesque. Trainers can sit down here and take screenshots because of it's aesthetic beauty. The area overlooks the entire city skyline and the league building can also be seen from here.

#5 Stow-on-side Rooftops

The Stow-on-Side rooftops in Pokemon Sword and Shield are interesting in a way. Not only do they provide a nice view of the city, they also have a tiny parkour course which involves players jumping down the roofs and a few boxes. There's some interesting content that players can generate from here as well.

Overall, there are a few more places which trainers can go and explore in Pokemon Sword and Shield. The game does have a good amount of hidden areas for trainers to explore, with the Wild Areas being a prime region of interest.