How Many USB Ports Does the PS5 Have

PS5 was revealed at the PS5 Reveal Event live stream by Sony on the 11th of June and has received a positive response.

Sony hasn't released any information regarding the connectivity of PS5, but the internet is buzzing with speculations.

PS5

Sony just held the first of many events that they have planned for PS5 with this weekend's PS5 Reveal Event.

The live stream received a positive response from fans as Sony came through with some brilliant gameplay trailers for nearly two dozen indie and AAA titles.

It wasn't just the big AAA games that made an impression on prospective PS5 buyers. Indie games like Little Devil Inside, Stray, and Ghostwire Tokyo have gained a massive following since the event.

The PS5 Reveal Event wouldn't have been complete without an actual reveal of the console, and much to everyone's delight, Sony gave us the first look of PS5 console.

PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition

A departure from the all-black design of the previous consoles, the PS5 is towering white with blue accents using LED lights on the inside curve of the console.

Sony also revealed that the next-gen console would have two distinct editions, the base PS5 and the PS5 Digital Edition. Not much has been revealed about the way of connectivity such as the number of USB ports. However, the internet has been rife with speculations.

How Mant Ports Will Sony PS5 have

PS5

Sony is yet to reveal the kind of connectivity PS5 will offer. The lack of enough USB ports on the PS4 gave way for criticism, and it was rectified with more ports on the PS4 Pro.

It looks like Sony will choose to come out strong and hit the ground running with the PS5 and make no compromise on any end. The Dualsense controller has a USB-C port, meaning the console will probably have more USB-C ports than USB-A.

Major speculation on forums all across the internet is that the PS5 will ship with at least 4 USB-C type ports: 2 in the front, and two in the back.

The New Dualsense Controller

It is yet to be confirmed whether the Dualshock 4 will be compatible with the PS5, as the Dualshock utilizes a USB-A port. Sony has been open about backward compatibility with the PS5, and the Dualshock 4 might just be compatible with the next-gen console.