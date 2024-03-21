How to mark locations on the map in Dragon's Dogma 2

The world of Dragon's Dogma 2 is vast, and you’ll often want to mark locations on the map. This could be for any number of reasons - you may have quest objectives to return to, or items that you want to come back and pick up in a little while. After all, fruits in the wild do respawn, so you may want to pick up more if the ones on hand become rotten. No matter what the reason, it’s an important feature to be aware of.

Marking locations on the map in Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be a great way to help remember what you were doing, or plan to do in the future. Simply returning to a spot on the map may jog your memory, so placing a marker isn’t a bad idea. Let’s dive into this, and figure it out.

Using the mark locations feature in Dragon's Dogma 2

You can have five of these pinned to the map at once (Image via Capcom)

One of the most useful functions for players of all skill levels in Dragon's Dogma 2 is marking locations on your map. Whether in a village, or in the rolling plains and hills you’ll traverse, it’s always good to have an idea of where you’re going. Sure, the game gives you an indicator of were your current main story objective is, but that’s not always enough.

A friend may point out a hidden item or treasure chest that you aren’t aware of - instead of trying to navigate there blindly, set a marker out, and travel to that. Doing this is incredibly simple. Just open up your map, and press R3 on your controller wherever you want the marker to go in Dragon's Dogma 2.

You can set up to five of these in the world at a time, and unlike other games - such as Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth - walking onto these spots does not remove them from your map/mini-map. If you want to remove the I-V roman numerals that denote your map locations, press R3 again.

You can see them anytime they're near on a mini-map (Image via Capcom)

Should you want to replace one of the current numbers in a new spot, simply select it, and select “Replace.” You can also select “Erase” to permanently remove them as well. It’s also worth noting that if you place a marker in a town, and try to set that number somewhere else in the world, it’ll ask if you want to replace it. You cannot have two sets of the same numbered location pinned on the map.

Check out our Dragon's Dogma 2 review for more information on the game. The title is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PCs.