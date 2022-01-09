How does matchmaking work in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite matchmaking has been a bone of contention among players for a long time now. Apparently, Epic Games' Battle Royale title has become too sweaty, and the community blames skill-based matchmaking for it.

SBMM is a complex process in any multiplayer game. Players often complain about getting matched with sweats, pros, and tryhards in public games, which naturally ruins their experience.

Here's everything to know about skill-based matchmaking in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 matchmaking mechanics explained

Surprisingly, matchmaking in Fortnite is a lot simpler than it seems, which is also the biggest problem. Players just beginning their journey are placed in bot lobbies, and others are matched with PC, Switch, and console players.

Numerically, loopers who are new or have just started playing Fortnite are placed in lobbies that contain around 70-75 bots. As they acquire skill, this number decreases to 36, 20, and even 10.

Many players have claimed that SBMM in Fortnite doesn't change a lot, even if they perform badly. The level of opponents they face remains the same once they get out of the bot lobbies.

This explains why most of the Fortnite community is struggling to win in Chapter 3 Season 1. The sweats are comfortably stomping casual players who just wish to have a fun time.

What makes you a skilled/non-skilled player in Fortnite?

To better understand SBMM in Fortnite, it is essential first to comprehend how the game categorizes its players.

As per YouTuber ultra L2, anyone who builds is considered good by Fortnite. In contrast, players who struggle to build or do not rely on builds are placed in lower-level lobbies.

This implies that the SBMM in Fortnite either places players between bots or between sweats and try hards. There's nothing in between. It is hard to find a lobby where all the participants have similar skills and experience.

Other parameters such as current form, platform, and experience do not play a significant role in Fortnite's SBMM, which is certainly concerning. As a result, many players who've just learned building/editing are compelled to compete against pros who eliminate them quickly.

Fortnite should add more variables based on which players are matched with each other. Sweats should face equally sweaty players, and casuals should encounter casual players.

This can innately help make Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 much better than it already is. The new season has lived up to expectations in terms of content, but the developers need to be more cautious about the SBMM.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar