How to move homes in Inzoi

As you make progress in Inzoi, your lifestyle naturally starts to evolve. Perhaps your Zoi’s family is getting bigger, or you simply want more space to show off some fancy furniture. Sooner or later, that starter home will start to feel a bit too small. Fortunately, Inzoi allows you to move into a new home whenever and wherever you want.

How to move house in Inzoi

To relocate your house, start by clicking the "Edit City" button at the bottom right corner or pressing M on your keyboard. This will open a map of the city where your Zoi lives. From here, you have three different options.

Just select one of the available houses, and you'll be relocated instantly.

You also get the option to choose an empty lot to build a new house from scratch and start fresh.

If you choose a home where another family already lives, they will be automatically relocated to a different location, and you'll acquire the property as if it were an empty house. You can also dismiss this family forever from the game and get their home.

You can either relocate or just go to these places from here (Image via Krafton || Youtube/@How To Sims)

Once you pick a house for yourself, click on it and choose the "Relocate Here" option. You will be presented with your available money and the cost of moving into the selected house. Here, you are also given the option to either keep or sell the furniture from your current home.

Confirm your move to a new house in Inzoi by clicking ok (Image via Krafton || Youtube/@How To Sims)

When you are done with everything, confirm your move-in by clicking "ok". Now, exit the city map and you will be relocated to your new house. Moving in and out of the houses in Inzoi is quick and simple. Pick a new home, sort your furniture, and you're all set.

