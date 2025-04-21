The Armor of the Undead in Assassin’s Creed Shadows is a Legendary armor set designed for Yasuke that focuses on turning defensive timing into crowd control. Armed with a reactive poison-based perk, it’s a perfect fit for players who enjoy holding the front line while punishing nearby enemies.

This guide will walk you through how to obtain the Armor of the Undead in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

How to Get the Armor of the Undead in Assassin's Creed Shadows

You can unlock the Armor of the Undead by purchasing it from the in-game store using Helix Credits, the premium currency in AC Shadows. The armor is part of the Gashadokuro Bundle, but it can also be bought on its own.

Here’s how it breaks down:

Gashadokuro Dual Pack: 2300 Helix Credits

Yasuke Pack (includes armor): 1800 Helix Credits

Standalone Armor Only: 900 Helix Credits

Gashadokuro Dual Packs in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

To purchase it separately, just select the armor piece from the bundle and tap to buy without committing to the entire pack.

What's special about the Armor of the Undead in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Armor of the Undead comes with a Legendary Perk called Poison Cloud on Parry. Every time you perform a perfect parry, it drops a Poison Cloud around you. That cloud deals damage over time and weakens enemies caught inside, making them easier to take down.

Armor of the Undead's stats in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Ubisoft)

It’s especially effective during crowd-control scenarios, where you’re fending off multiple enemies at once. The poison softens the group, giving you a clean setup to chain combos, trigger finishers, or land high-damage follow-up attacks.

To make the most of this armor, use engravings that improve how long your poison lasts, increase how much damage the poison does, or help you recover energy faster. These upgrades will let you stay in fights longer and perform more parries, which means more poison clouds and more damage to enemies.

The Armor of the Undead turns every well-timed parry into a deadly counterattack. It is perfect for dealing with mobs and dominating fights packed with enemies.

