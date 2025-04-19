The Elegant Samurai Hat is one of the standout Legendary items you can find in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Worn by Yasuke, this helmet enhances his traditional warrior look and boosts his survival in combat. With a unique perk that reduces damage taken based on the number of enemies around you, it’s perfect for players who like to charge into the fight.

Ad

This guide will explain how to obtain the Elegant Samurai Hat in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Where to find the Elegant Samurai Hat in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Location of Elegant Samurai Hat in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Ubisoft || Youtube/@Gaming Time)

You can find the Elegant Samurai Hat inside a special chest at Yama Camp, a location in the Yamato region, southeast of Takatori.

Ad

Trending

Location of the Hidden chest in the Yama Camp (Image via Ubisoft || Youtube/@Gaming Time)

The chest is placed in the open, making it easy to spot inside the camp. Yama Camp has a moderate enemy presence, allowing you to either charge in or take a stealthy approach to quietly grab the hat. Either way, opening the chest grants you the hat.

Ad

What's special about the Elegant Samurai Hat

This Legendary headgear is perfect for surviving intense, packed battles. Its Damage Resistance Boost perk reduces damage taken by 5% for each nearby enemy, up to a potential cap based on game mechanics. The more enemies you face, the tougher you become, making it a great pick for those who love diving into mob fights.

The hat stats in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Ubisoft || Youtube/@Gaming Time)

In addition to the built-in perk, the hat comes with two engraving slots. These let you customize it further with effects that suit your playstyle. For the best results, consider adding defensive upgrades like health recovery or increased armor to maximize your durability in tough encounters.

Ad

The hat helps Yasuke stay strong when outnumbered. Found easily in Yama Camp, it reduces incoming damage in group fights and gives you extra slots to upgrade it further.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishant Jadhav Ishant Jadhav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing a B.Sc. in animation and VFX — a course that integrates various forms of media — and has worked with game developers, journalists, as well as filmmakers. He's also a game designer who has lent his talents to multiple indie projects.



Ishant's love of gaming was inspired by the Witcher series, and though he prefers single-player experiences, he doesn't restrict himself to them and often plays It Takes Two and Chained Together with his friends.



When Ishant isn't analyzing or playing video games, he can be found indulging in the works of authors like Dan Brown, George R.R. Martin, and more. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.