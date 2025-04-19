How to obtain the Elegant Samurai Hat in Assassin's Creed Shadows

By Ishant Jadhav
Modified Apr 19, 2025 22:13 GMT
The Elegant Samurai Hat in Assassin
The Elegant Samurai Hat in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Ubisoft || Youtube/@Gaming Time)

The Elegant Samurai Hat is one of the standout Legendary items you can find in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Worn by Yasuke, this helmet enhances his traditional warrior look and boosts his survival in combat. With a unique perk that reduces damage taken based on the number of enemies around you, it’s perfect for players who like to charge into the fight.

Ad

This guide will explain how to obtain the Elegant Samurai Hat in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Where to find the Elegant Samurai Hat in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Location of Elegant Samurai Hat in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows (Image via Ubisoft || Youtube/@Gaming Time)
The Location of Elegant Samurai Hat in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Ubisoft || Youtube/@Gaming Time)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

You can find the Elegant Samurai Hat inside a special chest at Yama Camp, a location in the Yamato region, southeast of Takatori.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Location of the Hidden chest in the Yama Camp (Image via Ubisoft || Youtube/@Gaming Time)
Location of the Hidden chest in the Yama Camp (Image via Ubisoft || Youtube/@Gaming Time)

The chest is placed in the open, making it easy to spot inside the camp. Yama Camp has a moderate enemy presence, allowing you to either charge in or take a stealthy approach to quietly grab the hat. Either way, opening the chest grants you the hat.

Ad

What's special about the Elegant Samurai Hat

This Legendary headgear is perfect for surviving intense, packed battles. Its Damage Resistance Boost perk reduces damage taken by 5% for each nearby enemy, up to a potential cap based on game mechanics. The more enemies you face, the tougher you become, making it a great pick for those who love diving into mob fights.

The hat stats in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows (Image via Ubisoft || Youtube/@Gaming Time)
The hat stats in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Ubisoft || Youtube/@Gaming Time)

In addition to the built-in perk, the hat comes with two engraving slots. These let you customize it further with effects that suit your playstyle. For the best results, consider adding defensive upgrades like health recovery or increased armor to maximize your durability in tough encounters.

Ad

The hat helps Yasuke stay strong when outnumbered. Found easily in Yama Camp, it reduces incoming damage in group fights and gives you extra slots to upgrade it further.

About the author
Ishant Jadhav

Ishant Jadhav

Ishant Jadhav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing a B.Sc. in animation and VFX — a course that integrates various forms of media — and has worked with game developers, journalists, as well as filmmakers. He's also a game designer who has lent his talents to multiple indie projects.

Ishant's love of gaming was inspired by the Witcher series, and though he prefers single-player experiences, he doesn't restrict himself to them and often plays It Takes Two and Chained Together with his friends.

When Ishant isn't analyzing or playing video games, he can be found indulging in the works of authors like Dan Brown, George R.R. Martin, and more.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications