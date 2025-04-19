The Elegant Samurai Hat is one of the standout Legendary items you can find in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Worn by Yasuke, this helmet enhances his traditional warrior look and boosts his survival in combat. With a unique perk that reduces damage taken based on the number of enemies around you, it’s perfect for players who like to charge into the fight.
This guide will explain how to obtain the Elegant Samurai Hat in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Where to find the Elegant Samurai Hat in Assassin's Creed Shadows
You can find the Elegant Samurai Hat inside a special chest at Yama Camp, a location in the Yamato region, southeast of Takatori.
The chest is placed in the open, making it easy to spot inside the camp. Yama Camp has a moderate enemy presence, allowing you to either charge in or take a stealthy approach to quietly grab the hat. Either way, opening the chest grants you the hat.
What's special about the Elegant Samurai Hat
This Legendary headgear is perfect for surviving intense, packed battles. Its Damage Resistance Boost perk reduces damage taken by 5% for each nearby enemy, up to a potential cap based on game mechanics. The more enemies you face, the tougher you become, making it a great pick for those who love diving into mob fights.
In addition to the built-in perk, the hat comes with two engraving slots. These let you customize it further with effects that suit your playstyle. For the best results, consider adding defensive upgrades like health recovery or increased armor to maximize your durability in tough encounters.
The hat helps Yasuke stay strong when outnumbered. Found easily in Yama Camp, it reduces incoming damage in group fights and gives you extra slots to upgrade it further.
