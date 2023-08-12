How to obtain every cosmetic artifact in Atlas Fallen

Atlas Fallen is an e­ngaging third-person action RPG that puts you in control of a character on a thrilling journey through a vast world. As the protagonist, your mission is to e­xplore uncharted territorie­s, vanquish formidable adversaries, and unde­rtake challenging quests. You will have access to an impressive­ arsenal of weapons and abilities that can be­ acquired through various means.

Additionally, as you progress in the game and gain e­xperience, you'll have­ the opportunity to level up and allocate­ skill points towards unlocking even more powe­rful abilities.

What are cosmetic artifacts in Atlas Fallen, and how to get them?

In Atlas Fallen, the purpose of cosme­tic artifacts is to modify the appe­arance of your character. While the­y don't always provide any additional abilities, they offe­r a fantastic opportunity to personalize your character and give­ them a distinct look.

How to obtain cosmetic artifacts

Defeat opponents: In Atlas Fallen, cosmetic artifacts are uncommon drops from foes. Compared to ordinary adversaries, bosses in the game have a higher probability of dropping these items.

Complete quests: You can get cosmetic artifacts from some of Atlas Fallen's quests. Although these quests often require more skill to undertake than their standard counterparts, the rewards are frequently better.

Loot chests: Chests sometimes include cosmetic artifacts. They are dispersed throughout the Atlas Fallen universe. Finding them generally requires a bit of effort because they are frequently tucked away in difficult-to-reach locations.

Purchase from vendors: Some Atlas Fallen vendors offer cosmetic artifacts for sale. Typically, you can find vendors in larger cities or villages. Cosmetic artifacts range in price depending on the vendor but are generally affordable. For instance, the Traveling Merchant charges 500 gold for the Traveling Merchant's Hat.

Every cosmetic item location

In the southernmost region of the Atlas Fallen map, the Sealing Totem quest rewards the Sun Kingdom Jousting Shield. The Plaza Square in the Subterranean World contains the Lothville Jousting Shield. The scout station in the Wildlands is where you can find the Lothville Flower Jousting Shield. The path along the building ruins that run vertically along the southeast corner of the map in the Underground will lead you to the Eternal Sun Jousting Shield. In the Wildlands, you must descend a slope in order to find the Knights of Bastengar Jousting Shield. The Sun and Moon Jousting Shield can be found in the Wildlands, precisely beneath the "Under the Wings of A Wraith" treasure piece. It is located south of the town of Lithesta. The "Mine And Yours" treasure piece is located to the left of Caladrias' main village. It can be used to get the Helm of the Lost Knight of Bastengar. The prize for finishing "Valery's Trail" is the Helm of a Lothville Knight, but only if you locate everything before going back to the Underground. Once in the Wildlands, use "Reveal" to return and receive the Helm of a Knight of Old. It is located in the Underground's Plaza Square at the edge of a jut. The Plaza Square in the Underground is where you may find the Helm of a Bastengar Knight. After entering the Wildlands, take 'Crush' back to the Underground, specifically to a location slightly south of the main lava flow, to receive the Helm of a True Guardian. West of the main village, atop the remains of a tower in Caladrias, is where you'll find The Buckler. The Simple, Small, Metal Shield is located next to the watchtower on the Forgotten Paths in Black Alms, to the south. Right at the beginning of the map, in Black Alms, is where you will find the Lion Chestplate. The Griffin Chestplate may be found in the Underground, along the rooftops at the top of the map, northeast of the staging area. In Black Alms, a tiny island chain to the east, you may find the Owl Chestplate. The Wildlands' Sealing Totem for the mining community is connected to the Solar Chestplate. When the "Poetic Muse" side quest in the Wildlands is finished, the Rays of the Sun Chestplate will be awarded as the prize. After entering the Wildlands and finally obtaining "Crush" for your gauntlet, you will get the Lothville Crown. Then, sand-slide down a route at the map's bottom to return to the Queen's Passage sector of Bastengar Underground. When the Wildlands side mission "The Imprisoned Priest" is finished, The Iron Mask is awarded. The traveling salesperson in Calabria sells the Sun Pauldron. The "Food for the People" side quest in Caladrias must be completed in order to obtain the Straw Cover.

This is all you need to know about how to find cosmetic artifacts in Atlas Fallen. The game is available to play on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.