How to obtain the Genshin Impact KFC Glider skin outside of China

Officially announced as part of the Genshin Impact 1.4 update, the KFC collaboration that leaked a while ago has been announced. It will allow players to obtain a set of KFC-themed wind gliders if they purchase the Noelle Diluc branded bucket from the popular fried chicken chain.

The deal is already available in China. Here's how players in the rest of the world can get their hands on the new Wind Gliders.

Genshin Impact's Finger-lickin' good Wind Gliders

KFC Art and Clean images of Noelle and Diluc

KFC Glider will be obtainable globally in July pic.twitter.com/3yZj8Mth4l — Zeniet (@Zeniiet) March 7, 2021

Unfortunately, the KFC gliders will not be available to Genshin Impact players outside China until July. There is also no word on its availability through a promotion with KFC or an in-game event, as there are places where Genshin Impact is played that do not have KFC restaurants.

Until July, players will have to live vicariously through Chinese Genshin Impact players who are flooding social media with pictures of their local KFCs plastered with images of Noelle and Diluc.

Genshin KFC setup from Weibo! pic.twitter.com/HT9aF6xxMM — Audi 🚫 QRTs & REPOSTS (@audidraws) March 7, 2021

The branding is amazingly on-point. There are larger-than-life portrayals of many Genshin Impact fan-favorites plastered on windows as giant cardboard cutouts. Unfortunately, Paimon is not on the menu as emergency food; she is only available as a Genshin Impact mascot.

Advertisement

Even if KFC restaurants around the globe were to receive a Genshin Impact collaboration, it is doubtful they would look as cool as these stores in China. While not every character is KFC-themed, Diluc and Noelle are looking really good in their corporate duds.

More information on how global players will get their Wind Gliders should drop soon.