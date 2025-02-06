How to obtain a horse in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Getting a horse in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is essential for making travel easier across the vast maps of Trosky and Kuttenburg. Whether you're hopping from one village to the next or just speeding up your journey, horses are a key part of life in the game. However, at the start, Henry’s pocket is pretty empty, and getting a cob seems like a distant dream.

Here’s the lowdown on how to score yourself a trusty steed in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Methods to get a horse in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

A still from Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

The easiest option

Trending

If you don’t want to spend your hard-earned Groschen, the best way to get it is by reclaiming Pebbles, your old mount.

How to find Pebbles

Head to Semine Castle , located south of Trosky.

, located south of Trosky. Look around the stables until Henry recognizes Pebbles.

Talk to Groom Ballatay, the stable master, about reclaiming the horse.

How to convince Ballatay

You can get Pebbles back in one of two ways:

Use Speech or Domination – If your persuasion skills are high enough, Ballatay will agree to give you Pebbles for free. Buy Pebbles Cheaply – If persuasion fails, Pebbles can be purchased for 160 Groschen, which is a steal compared to other steeds.

While Pebbles isn’t the fastest or strongest mount, it’s an easy way to get a permanent horse without effort.

Check out: How to repair weapons using a Grindstone in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Upgrading to Herring

Henry and Hans in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

Later in the game, you’ll have a chance to get a better free steed — Herring.

How to get Herring

Progress through the main questline until after For Whom the Bell Tolls (Main Quest 6).

Speak with Lord von Bergow , who will direct you to Hired Hand Kabat outside the castle.

, who will direct you to outside the castle. Kabat will offer Herring for free if you choose to take it.

What’s the catch?

If you accept Herring, Pebbles will return to Semine Castle, meaning you can’t keep both. However, Herring has better stats, so unless you’re emotionally attached to Pebbles, it’s a good upgrade.

Check out: 9 best beginner tips for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Buying a Horse

Way to Easy Riders in KCD 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

If you want the best stats, purchasing a steed is the way to go.

Where to buy

Visit traders in Trosky and Kuttenburg to browse available mounts.

in to browse available mounts. Speak to a trader and check the stats of each animal before buying.

How much does it cost?

Prices range from 500 to 1500 Groschen, depending on the horse’s stats and quality.

You can haggle to lower the price slightly.

If you already own a horse, you can trade it in for a discount.

Choosing the right steed

Four key stats that need to be checked:

Speed – Determines travel efficiency.

– Determines travel efficiency. Stamina – Affects endurance during long rides.

– Affects endurance during long rides. Courage – Prevents the horse from panicking in danger.

– Prevents the horse from panicking in danger. Carry Capacity – Determines how much loot the animal can hold.

A fast steed is great for escaping danger, while a high-capacity steed is ideal for merchants and looters. Choose wisely based on your needs.

Check out: Which class should you choose in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

Stealing

If money is tight and you’re not concerned about morality, you can steal it instead.

How to steal

Find an unattended horse in a village or along the road. Mount the horse quickly and prepare for resistance. Keep the animal calm — if it starts to panic, slow down and let it adjust. Escape unnoticed — if caught, you could face serious consequences.

Turning a stolen steed into your own

A stolen steed won’t stay with you permanently unless you train it.

Travel to Nomad Camp in western Trosky .

. Speak to Handler Nikolai, who can train a stolen steed for a fee.

While this method avoids the upfront cost of buying a steed, you’ll still have to pay to keep it, making theft only a temporary solution.

Check out: How long does it take to beat Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.