How to obtain a horse in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Getting a horse in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is essential for making travel easier across the vast maps of Trosky and Kuttenburg. Whether you're hopping from one village to the next or just speeding up your journey, horses are a key part of life in the game. However, at the start, Henry’s pocket is pretty empty, and getting a cob seems like a distant dream.
Here’s the lowdown on how to score yourself a trusty steed in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.
Methods to get a horse in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
The easiest option
If you don’t want to spend your hard-earned Groschen, the best way to get it is by reclaiming Pebbles, your old mount.
How to find Pebbles
- Head to Semine Castle, located south of Trosky.
- Look around the stables until Henry recognizes Pebbles.
- Talk to Groom Ballatay, the stable master, about reclaiming the horse.
How to convince Ballatay
You can get Pebbles back in one of two ways:
- Use Speech or Domination – If your persuasion skills are high enough, Ballatay will agree to give you Pebbles for free.
- Buy Pebbles Cheaply – If persuasion fails, Pebbles can be purchased for 160 Groschen, which is a steal compared to other steeds.
While Pebbles isn’t the fastest or strongest mount, it’s an easy way to get a permanent horse without effort.
Upgrading to Herring
Later in the game, you’ll have a chance to get a better free steed — Herring.
How to get Herring
- Progress through the main questline until after For Whom the Bell Tolls (Main Quest 6).
- Speak with Lord von Bergow, who will direct you to Hired Hand Kabat outside the castle.
- Kabat will offer Herring for free if you choose to take it.
What’s the catch?
If you accept Herring, Pebbles will return to Semine Castle, meaning you can’t keep both. However, Herring has better stats, so unless you’re emotionally attached to Pebbles, it’s a good upgrade.
Buying a Horse
If you want the best stats, purchasing a steed is the way to go.
Where to buy
- Visit traders in Trosky and Kuttenburg to browse available mounts.
- Speak to a trader and check the stats of each animal before buying.
How much does it cost?
- Prices range from 500 to 1500 Groschen, depending on the horse’s stats and quality.
- You can haggle to lower the price slightly.
- If you already own a horse, you can trade it in for a discount.
Choosing the right steed
Four key stats that need to be checked:
- Speed – Determines travel efficiency.
- Stamina – Affects endurance during long rides.
- Courage – Prevents the horse from panicking in danger.
- Carry Capacity – Determines how much loot the animal can hold.
A fast steed is great for escaping danger, while a high-capacity steed is ideal for merchants and looters. Choose wisely based on your needs.
Stealing
If money is tight and you’re not concerned about morality, you can steal it instead.
How to steal
- Find an unattended horse in a village or along the road.
- Mount the horse quickly and prepare for resistance.
- Keep the animal calm — if it starts to panic, slow down and let it adjust.
- Escape unnoticed — if caught, you could face serious consequences.
Turning a stolen steed into your own
A stolen steed won’t stay with you permanently unless you train it.
- Travel to Nomad Camp in western Trosky.
- Speak to Handler Nikolai, who can train a stolen steed for a fee.
While this method avoids the upfront cost of buying a steed, you’ll still have to pay to keep it, making theft only a temporary solution.
