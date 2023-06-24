How to obtain the Invictus sword in Final Fantasy 16

Final Fantasy 16 is filled with some really unique weapons and abilities for you to unlock as you make your way through its main story quests. Its item variety is nowhere near as in-depth as other traditional action-role-playing games like Elden Ring or even the previous mainline Final Fantasy titles. However, there are still plenty of different swords that you can collect and craft in the game.

One such iconic weapon that you will be able to unlock during this title's main story questline is the Invictus. This is a legendary sword that was once wielded by Elwin Rosfield, the Archduke of Rosaria. Although this item is featured heavily in the game's marketing, you get access to it fairly late in its story. It's also worth noting that when you obtain the Invictus, you also get Elwin's (Archduke's) armor set.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to get this sword in Final Fantasy 16.

Note: This article contains story spoilers for Final Fantasy 16.

How to unlock the Invictus sword in Final Fantasy 16

The Invictus is easily the most powerful weapon you will get access to in Final Fantasy 16's early-to-mid-game section. Invictus is significantly more powerful than the pre-order bonus weapon, Braveheart, despite having the same rarity. Apart from its base attack power, the sword also has increased damage for Clive's Phoenix abilities, which you can further boost using accessories.

You get access to Invictus automatically during the main story quest, Holding On. This mission takes Clive and Jill back to their hometown, Rosaria, a place now in ruins following the destruction caused by war and a battle between two Eikons of fire, Phoenix and Ifrit. Clive is gifted the sword and Archduke Elwin's armor set by Lady Hanna as a way to thank him.

Its in-game description reads:

"One of a set of seven swords said to have been forged in the flames of Mt. Drustanus, Invictus has been passed down through generations for use by the Archduk's family and his closest Shields. Archduke Elwin presented Invictus to Rodney Murdoch on the day he was promoted to Lord Commander of the Ducal Army."

As the sword's description states, it has been passed down to kings and their Shields through generations. Lord Murdoch, Archduke Elwin's very own Shield was the last owner of this weapon. After that, it was presented to Clive by Lord Murdoch's wife, Lady Hanna.

You may check the weapon's stats and description by going into the menu. This can be done by pressing the Options button. After that, you just need to go to the Gear & Eikons tab.

