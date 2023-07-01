How to obtain the Korok Mask in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Many cosmetics have been ported over from Breath of the Wild to The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Even though most of the items reused in the current chapter of The Legends of Zelda work in ways similar to the previous releases, the way you get your hands on them varies greatly. In this article, you will learn everything you need about the Korok Mask and how to get it for your character in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

How to get the Korok Mask in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

To obtain the Korok Mask, you must make your way to The Depths. You can do so in the following manner:

Since The Depths lie underneath The Great Hyrule Forest, you must first enter the forest. The best way to do this is through the Minshi Woods Chasm. This place lies to the north of the Woodland Stable. You will have to go northeast of Hyrule Castle to reach the stable.

Once you reach the Chasm, you can enter The Depths through the southeast region of the Hyrule Forest in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

After finding your way into the Depths, you must find the Forest Coliseum. This is exactly where the Korok Mask is located.

From the entrance of the Depths, you will have to venture into the Forest while keeping to the northwest.

You will come across a pillar with Rikonasum Lightroot. You must climb this pillar, and once you reach the top, you will be greeted by a Deku Tree. Keep moving northeast from here.

You will eventually reach a ginormous stone structure, and this is where the Forest Coliseum is located.

Once you enter the Forest Coliseum, you will encounter a Yiga Trap. On triggering the trap, you will be confronted by The Black Hinox. You will have to defeat this monster before you can get the mask.

You can easily defeat The Black Hinox with your bow and arrows. Once you slay this monster, it will drop some materials, and a chest will appear next to a wall. You will find the Korok Mask in this chest.

That covers everything you need to know about the Korok Mask in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

