How to obtain the Master Archer Outfit in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

The Master Archer Outfit is a Legendary Armor set worn by Yasuke in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. It’s designed for those who prefer ranged attacks and stealth over brute force. But like every Legendary gear, you won’t find it lying around — it’s locked behind a dangerous castle and guarded by elite enemies.
Here's how you can get your hands on the Master Archer Outfit and the Master Archer Headband.
How to find the Master Archer Outfit and Headband
Before you go hunting for the Master Archer Set, make sure you're fully prepared. Both the Outfit and Headband are locked away in heavily guarded castles, and you won’t be able to open the legendary chests until you defeat the Samurai Daishos present there. These elite enemies are fast, strong, and highly skilled, so you’ll need solid gear, smart tactics, and precise timing to take them down.
Where to find the Master Archer Outfit
You’ll find the Master Archer Outfit in Tsuruga Castle, in the Wakasa region. Two Samurai Daishos patrol the area, defeat both of them to unlock the Legendary Chest containing the outfit.
Bring your best gear, upgrade your ranged weapons, and be ready for a tough fight. Once the enemies are down, head toward the chest and claim your reward.
Where to find the Master Archer Headband
To complete the set, find the Headband. Travel to Kanegasaki Castle, which is also in the Wakasa region. This one’s even harder — four Samurai Daishos will be scattered across the area. Take all of them down to unlock the Legendary Chest containing the Master Archer Headband.
It’s a tough challenge, but worth the effort if you’re building Yasuke around ranged combat.
Wearing the full Master Archer Set makes Yasuke a real threat from a distance. Time slows down when you land a headshot, and you deal 200% more damage while out of combat. If you prefer a stealthy playstyle, the Master Archer Outfit and Headband are the perfect additions to your gear.
