How to obtain the Rage of Red Mist Kanabo in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Legendary Weapons in Assassin’s Creed Shadows aren’t just rare collectibles — they give you a serious combat advantage with unique perks that can turn the tide in battle. One of the best among these is the Rage of Red Mist Kanabo, a two-handed weapon made for heavy, brutal attacks. It’s one of Yasuke’s most powerful Legendary weapons and is hidden deep in the Yamashiro Province.
This guide will tell you how to find the Rage of Red Mist Kanabo in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Where to find the Rage of Red Mist Kanabo
The Rage of Red Mist can be found in a Legendary Chest at the Grave of Buried Hopes, a graveyard in the Genbu Highlands, the northernmost part of Yamashiro.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
To find it, open your map and head just east of the “Genbu Highlands” label. The graveyard sits northeast of the Kamigamo Shrine and to the northwest of the Hanazono Castle. Look for a red torii gate — that’s the entrance to the area.
How to find the Legendary Chest
Once you pass through the red torii gate, head east until you reach three monk tombstones with a lantern beside them. Just to the right of those tombstones, you’ll see another lantern, which leads to a narrow path.
Follow that path until you come across a red tree which stays red even in Summer. The Legendary Chest sits beneath this tree, holding your reward.
What makes the Rage of Red Mist special?
The Rage of Red Mist Kanabo, a heavy weapon made for Yasuke. Its unique engraving grants a +100% Adrenaline Chunk after breaking an enemy’s armor. That means every time you shatter someone’s defense, you instantly get a surge of adrenaline, allowing you to perform special attacks more often.
The Rage of Red Mist Kanabo is perfect for players who like to break armor and stay aggressive. With an adrenaline gain, it lets Yasuke unleash powerful attacks more often, making it a must-have for players with a brute force playstyle.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.