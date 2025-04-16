How to obtain the Rage of Red Mist Kanabo in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Legendary Weapons in Assassin’s Creed Shadows aren’t just rare collectibles — they give you a serious combat advantage with unique perks that can turn the tide in battle. One of the best among these is the Rage of Red Mist Kanabo, a two-handed weapon made for heavy, brutal attacks. It’s one of Yasuke’s most powerful Legendary weapons and is hidden deep in the Yamashiro Province.

Ad

This guide will tell you how to find the Rage of Red Mist Kanabo in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Where to find the Rage of Red Mist Kanabo

The Rage of Red Mist can be found in a Legendary Chest at the Grave of Buried Hopes, a graveyard in the Genbu Highlands, the northernmost part of Yamashiro.

Grave of Buried Hopes location (Image via Ubisoft || Youtube/@Kibbles Gaming)

To find it, open your map and head just east of the “Genbu Highlands” label. The graveyard sits northeast of the Kamigamo Shrine and to the northwest of the Hanazono Castle. Look for a red torii gate — that’s the entrance to the area.

Ad

Trending

How to find the Legendary Chest

Once you pass through the red torii gate, head east until you reach three monk tombstones with a lantern beside them. Just to the right of those tombstones, you’ll see another lantern, which leads to a narrow path.

A screenshot from Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Ubisoft || Youtube/@Kibbles Gaming)

Follow that path until you come across a red tree which stays red even in Summer. The Legendary Chest sits beneath this tree, holding your reward.

Ad

What makes the Rage of Red Mist special?

Rage of Red Mist attributes (Image via Ubisoft || Youtube/@Kibbles Gaming).

The Rage of Red Mist Kanabo, a heavy weapon made for Yasuke. Its unique engraving grants a +100% Adrenaline Chunk after breaking an enemy’s armor. That means every time you shatter someone’s defense, you instantly get a surge of adrenaline, allowing you to perform special attacks more often.

Ad

The Rage of Red Mist Kanabo is perfect for players who like to break armor and stay aggressive. With an adrenaline gain, it lets Yasuke unleash powerful attacks more often, making it a must-have for players with a brute force playstyle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishant Jadhav Ishant Jadhav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing a B.Sc. in animation and VFX — a course that integrates various forms of media — and has worked with game developers, journalists, as well as filmmakers. He's also a game designer who has lent his talents to multiple indie projects.



Ishant's love of gaming was inspired by the Witcher series, and though he prefers single-player experiences, he doesn't restrict himself to them and often plays It Takes Two and Chained Together with his friends.



When Ishant isn't analyzing or playing video games, he can be found indulging in the works of authors like Dan Brown, George R.R. Martin, and more. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.