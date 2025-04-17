How to obtain the Venom Pillar Kanabo in Assassin's Creed Shadows

In Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Legendary Weapons like the Venom Pillar Kanabo elevate Yasuke’s combat with unique perks useful for an aggressive play style. This two-handed Kanabo has the Instant Posture Attack perk and is hidden in Kajimiya Cemetery in Omi’s Mount Hiei. It’s a powerful addition to Yasuke’s arsenal, scaling with his level.

This guide will walk you through the process of obtaining the Venom Pillar Kanabo and making the most of its special abilities.

How to get the Venom Pillar Kanabo

Venom Pillar Kanabo location in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Ubisoft || Youtube/@Ultimate GamePlay)

The Venom Pillar Kanabo is hidden inside a Legendary Chest in Kajimiya Cemetery, found in the Mount Hiei region of the Omi Province. To get there, travel southwest from Sakamoto until you reach the cemetery entrance.

Kajimiya Cemetery legendary chest location in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Ubisoft || Youtube/@LunarGaming Guides)

As you explore the area, go up the first wide staircase you see. Near the top of the steps, look for a large rock on the side. Walk behind this rock, and you’ll find the hidden chest containing the powerful Venom Pillar Kanabo.

What makes the Venom Pillar Kanabo special?

In Assassin’s Creed Shadows, posture attacks are strong moves that can break an enemy's guard and leave them wide open. Normally, it takes time to charge these up. But with this weapon, all you have to do is alternate your attack style — light, then heavy, then light again. This allows your posture attack to recharge almost instantly, giving you a clear edge in combat.

Venom Pillar Kanabo attributes in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Ubisoft || Youtube/@LunarGaming Guides)

This makes it a great weapon for Yasuke, letting him fight more aggressively and break through enemy defenses much faster.

If you're looking to enhance Yasuke's combat prowess, the Venom Pillar Kanabo is a must-have. It is a game-changer for Yasuke as it transforms him into an unstoppable force on the battlefield. Its unique perk encourages an aggressive playstyle, allowing players to shatter enemy defenses with ease.

Paired with Yasuke’s brute strength and Kanabo Mastery skills like Crushing Shockwave, this Legendary Weapon ensures you dominate elite enemies and chaotic fights alike.

