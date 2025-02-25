How to obtain Wild-Caught Sashimi in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Wild-Caught Sashimi is essential for recruiting the Famished Dog in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. This item can be found via a few different methods. It is needed to add the dog to the Goro Animal Kingdom besides playing a role in certain side quests.

This guide explains how to get Wild-Caught Sashimi in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Ways to obtain Wild-Caught Sashimi in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Weapons at Sea

A still from Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

The simplest method of acquiring Wild-Caught Sashimi is to buy it from Grayson's Weapons at Sea. This sea vendor floats around in the ocean in the bottom southeast corner of the Honolulu map. The product costs only $1.60. This vendor sells Wild-Caught Fried Shrimp as well, but note that only the Sashimi is required to recruit the Famished Dog.

Grayson's Weapons at Sea is the sole vendor that retails Wild-Caught Sashimi, so make sure to go there to purchase it. Nolan's Boat, another boat vendor around Aloha Beach, doesn't carry this product, so don't waste your time looking there.

Catching fish in the Ocean

If you are someone who enjoys adventure, you may obtain Wild-Caught Sashimi by swimming down from the surface. As you swim toward Grayson's Weapons at Sea, you will observe various fish in the waters. By swarming up to them and mashing the "catch" input, Majima may try catching the fish. Now and again, this will produce a Sashimi item.

However, the drop rate for Sashimi is relatively low. You may need to catch many fish to find one. Patience is required, as it may take several tries to get the item.

How to use Wild-Caught Sashimi to recruit the Famished Dog

The Famished Dog's location (Image via SEGA)

After you've acquired the Sashimi, go to Riverside Walk, which is east of the Anaconda Shopping Center. There, you'll see the Famished Dog and its owner. Offer the Sashimi to the owner, after which a short conversation will be initiated. Thereafter, the dog — whose name is Gourmand — will become a member of your Goro Animal Kingdom.

Why recruit the Famished Dog?

Once you hire the Famished Dog, you can see him at Rich Island, where he creates several fish products. There are many ways to fish in Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, but having this cute addition to your Animal Kingdom makes it an enjoyable and worthwhile choice.

