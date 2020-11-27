How old is Kaeya in Genshin Impact

Kaeya is a character shrouded in mystery in Genshin Impact. The captain of the Knights Favonius tries to keep it that way as well.

Kaeya uses the Frost element and is one of the first characters players can unlock in Genshin Impact. He's a very strategic thinker and a strong warrior. The only time he reveals details about himself is when he stands to gain an advantage.

Captain Kaeya's age in Genshin Impact

All the community knows about Kaeya's birth is that he was born on November 30. However, based on his lore and appearance, it can be assumed that he's somewhere between 25-28 years old.

From the stories surrounding the character, it is known that Kaeya has been with the Knights of Favonious for a little over 10 years now. That aside, it is also known that the youngest person to join the Knights was a 15-year-old warrior. Given the kind of a warrior Kaeya is, there's a high chance that he's the 15-year-old warrior who joined the Knights in Genshin Impact.

This would put Kaeya's age at 25 years. His age can't be any lower than that. However, looking at his body features and his build, one can put the upper limit on his age at around 28.

However, all of this is just speculation. There's not much information about Kaeya in Genshin Impact. More information will be available about him as the stories in Genshin Impact receive updates. For now, fans can only guess.

Since Kaeya is one of the first characters that the players unlock in Genshin Impact, the video above provides a small character guide that should help players who are just starting with the game.