How old is 'Kit' in Fortnite Season 3?

Kit is one of the three new bosses that have been added to Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Season 3. He boasts an Epic outfit that can be obtained at level 60 of Fortnite’s Battle Pass. He is the boss of Catty Corner, which majorly falls on the G7 Coordinate of the Fortnite map.

Initially, the Fortnite community expected Kit to be a girl. However, he has now been confirmed to be a boy, and is Meowscles’ son. Further, eliminating Kit fetches you the Mythic Charge Shotgun, Mythic Shockwave Launcher, and the Catty Corner Keycard.

As is true for most new characters that are added to the game, Fortnite fans have speculated heavily on Kit’s age. In this article, we attempt to answer the question.

Image Credits: sportsgaming.win

Fortnite: How old is Kit in Season 3?

As is always the case, Epic Games has not officially announced Kit’s age in Fortnite, and all we can honestly do is speculate. Considering his features and ignoring the mechanical suit that Jules has developed for him, there are some clues that can help us deduce his age.

Firstly, his voice indicates the fact that he is not yet a teenager. Further, he has the similar three stripes as his father, who has been described as a ‘muscular humanoid cat’. Both characters bear a resemblance to the Calico breed of cats.

Image Credits: republicworld.com

It must be remembered that cats have an average life expectancy of 12-16 years, and there is no surety of what the expected age of ‘Humanoid cats’ would be. Assuming that they live just as long as cats, Kit would not even be three years old. However, if the expected age is similar to that of human beings, he is probably 12 to 14 years old.

Of course, this is based entirely off his physical appearance, in addition to his voice and speaking style. To get a better sense of the character, you can watch his origin story in the video below.