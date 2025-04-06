How old is Nahida in Genshin Impact?

Nahida is the Dendro Archon and a playable character in Genshin Impact. She is a Dendro-catalyst user and one of the strongest support characters in the game. The Lore also mentions her as quite strong, and her unique powers make her worthy of the Archon title.

Although Nahida has the appearance of a child, she is a lot older than it seems. In fact, according to some of the Archon Quests in the game, she is 500 years old. Read on to learn more.

Nahida's age in Genshin Impact

Players might assume that Nahida is quite young based on her appearance, but appearances can be deceiving. Moreover, characters like Ganyu and Greater Lord Rukkhadevata confirmed the Dendro Archon's age in Genshin Impact. Dialogues from these characters can be found in two different Archon Quests, which mention that Nahida is 500 years old.

Nahida is also known by her people as Lesser Lord Kusanali or the God of Wisdom. Although she lived for 500 years, she initially led an isolated life in the Sanctuary of Surasthana, and the Sages from Akademiya ruled Sumeru city instead of her. Nahida was only freed during Archon Quest chapter 3, and she was able to rule Sumeru freely after this.

Ganyu first referenced Nahida's age during the Liyue Archon Quests. During the Archon Quest Chapter 1: Act 3 - A New Star Approaches, as well as Solitary Fragrance — the third part of this quest — Ganyu talks about Rex Lapis and other Archons. She mentions that the Dendro Archon is the youngest of the seven gods and is merely 500 years old.

The information about Nahida's age is also confirmed in the fourth part of Archon Quest chapter 3: Act 5 - Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises. After defeating Scaramouche in this quest, the Traveler and Nahida search for Greater Lord Rukkhadevata in Irminsul. The Greater Lord says she had probably been dead for 500 years after looking at Nahida. Rukkhadevata's dialogue implies Nahida was born right after the Greater Lord died, making her 500 years old.

Considering Ganyu's and Greater Lord Rukkhadevata's statements in Genshin Impact, Nahida's age should be precisely 500 years. Moreover, based on what Rukkhadevata says, Nahida took up the position of Dendro Archon after her death during the Cataclysm.

