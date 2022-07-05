How old is Shroud? Tracing streamer's age and other personal information

Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek, a former CS pro, is the undisputed FPS god of Twitch. The famous variety streamer's insane skill to tap heads has allowed him to easily play almost all popular shooters.

Shroud's insane frags have dominated Reddit pages for eons, and even though he turned 28 last month, he is still going strong.

"I think what my talent is and what I should be known for is my ability to adapt to any game. I feel like I can pick up any game, never played before, and do really f***ing good."

Valorant, Apex Legends, Rainbow Six, COD: Warzone, PUBG. You name it, and Shroud probably has a viral clip of one-shotting two dudes with a pistol through the smoke. He doesn't follow trends, he sets them.

Brief history of Shroud

Michael was born on June 2, 1994, in Ontario, Canada, and is of Polish descent. His natural ability to aim and inhuman reflexes meant he was perfect for the tactical shooter, CS: GO, and played for local teams such as Externus.

He joined CompLexity Gaming, later acquired by Cloud9 in 2014. The pro dazzled the CS community with his impressive displays at the highest level and helped bring home the ESL Pro League Season 4 trophy in 2016.

In April 2018, he officially retired from professional CS: GO and left Cloud9 to pursue a streaming career alone.

As a streamer, he reached new heights on Twitch and is currently the 7th most followed creator on the purple platform. In 2019, Shroud broke the 100,000 subs count by achieving a whopping 114k subs on March 11.

His streaming career took a hit when he signed an undisclosed deal with Microsoft's streaming platform, Mixer, which had also poached Ninja from the Amazon-owned company. But the move cost Shroud lots of followers, despite paying a hefty sum.

After Mixer shut down in June 2020, it was time for the FPS-king to "come home."

According to Twitch Tracker, his inaugural Twitch stream saw massive fan engagement, reaching a humongous 516,289 concurrent viewers. Since then, he has been streaming various games, and the advent of Valorant has skyrocketed his popularity.

The new tactical shooter allowed for some new territory for the veteran to conquer, and conquer he did. His Valorant cred was off the charts as his streams were getting more viewers than Riot Games' official Twitch channels during tournaments.

Personal information

The Canadian is reportedly 5 feet 6 inches tall and likes publicly joking about his height. Although from up north, he lives in California with his girlfriend and fellow Twitch streamer Hannah Kenney, aka bnans.

Both frequently interact on stream and vlogs, maintaining a public relationship.

His Twitch Tracker stats (Image via Twitch Tracker)

Shroud's immense popularity has allowed him to make a living streaming video games. Reportedly, his Mixer deal was worth $10 million, which gives us an idea of his net worth.

His YouTube channels regularly pull in millions of views per month, and according to Social Blade, he possibly made $21K last month.

