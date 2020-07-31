How old is Skye in Fortnite Season 3?

Skye is an Epic outfit first released on 20th February. Players could obtain this skin by reaching level 80 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 Battle Pass. She was the boss at ‘The Shark’ location, but that was until this location became flooded as part of the ongoing water level changes on the Fortnite map.

She had the Mythic Assault Rifle and the Mythic Grappler as weapons, along with the Shark Keycard. Her in-game description is, “Find your greatest adventure.” Further, despite her seemingly young age, her outfits take inspiration from the Legend Of Zelda video game series, apart from the Adventure Time Television series. All this suggests that the character might be based on an earlier period.

Credit: progameguides.com

Regardless, fans have often speculated on her age, even if Epic Games has not released a confirmation of any sort. In this article, we try to find out how old Fortnite's Skye is.

Fortnite: How old is Skye?

Since 'The Shark' location flooded, she has had to leave the tiny island. Her current whereabouts are unknown. Furthermore, as Epic has not confirmed the age of any of its characters, all we can do is speculate based on her looks and outfit.

Credit: newbreak.com

Skye comes with a pet called Ollie, who she wears as a hat during normal gameplay. Ollie can also be used as a glider whenever Skye wants to glide across the Fortnite island. She also has an old fashioned red and pink strapped camera on her neck.

Skye also has youthful light blue eyes, a fashionable flue jacket, and brown boots and dark pants. Overall, she looks young, and has a modern haircut with short brown hair.

Credit: youtube.com

Of course, as Epic Games has not released any official confirmation, one cannot be sure about Skye’s age. However, if we had to put our money on it, we would guess that she is in her early twenties, and is a bit of an adventure geek, based on her outfit.