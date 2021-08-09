How old is Xiao in Genshin Impact? All you need to know about Xiao's age

In Genshin Impact, Xiao is the cold, blunt and reserved adeptus whom many players have come to love.

While the other Yaksha have died or disappeared, Xiao remains as a defender of Liyue, with the infamous “Conquerer of Demons” moniker. As the last remaining Yaksha, Xiao is often burdened by his own slaughter of enemies who threaten Liyue. His history in the City of Contracts has made him a distant and mysterious character, as he’s been Liyue’s protector for much longer than one might assume.

What is Xiao’s age in Genshin Impact?

Xiao may appear like a teenager or young adult, but he’s actually over 2,000 years old in Genshin Impact lore. Though some like Ganyu are even older, Xiao commands great respect and authority.

Xiao's character details in Genshin Impact (image via Maîtrise)

Xiao’s age is confirmed in his character details page shown above, but players also know his age because of his involvement in the aftermath of the Archon War. The war ended about 2,000 years before the currency story in Genshin Impact, and Morax himself freed the Yaksha from enslavement.

After the Archon war, Morax called upon the Yaksha to fight the demons that arose from the remains of various defeated deities. He also gave Xiao his current name, as it references a spirit who also suffered like the Yaksha. Since then, Xiao has shown his gratitude to Zhongli by protecting Liyue.

Zhongli's quote when giving Xiao his current name (image via Havian)

Though Xiao has served to protect Liyue for thousands of years, he’s not exactly the most popular deity among the citizens. In fact, he’s mostly unknown among mortals.

Xiao’s lack of fame can most likely be attributed to the distance he purposefully maintains between himself and Liyue’s community. It’s said that people who witness Xiao’s true power are unlikely to survive the collateral damage.

Xiao describes his solitude in Genshin Impact (image via Havian)

Despite his callousness, Xiao doesn’t intend to harm people in the mortal realm. However, because of his nature and his time spent as a slave to an evil god, he’s devoid of emotions like sympathy. Considering his backstory and obligations, Xiao is easily one of of the most complex characters in Genshin Impact to date.

