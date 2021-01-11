How old is Zhongli in Genshin Impact

Zhongli, one of the oldest at over 6,000 years, is a five star rated geo-elemental character in Genshin Impact.

Zhongli was recently added to the list of playable characters while making his debut in Genshin Impact Chapter 1 - Act II: Farewell, the Archaic Lord. The character was made available to players on December 1, 2020 during the Wish Gentry of Hermitage event.

Zhongli wields a polearm as the weapon of choice. The geo-elemental fighter can be described as a calm and polite man with sufficient knowledge about Liyue's history and culture. Describing himself as the "bourgeois parasite," Zhongli comes across as a humble character with a high regard for contracts.

Here's a look at Zhongli's story and appearance in Genshin Impact.

Zhongli in Genshin Impact

Zhongli appeared as a tall man with amber eyes and yellow pupils. The five-star rated geo-elemental character flaunts dark brown hair tied in a long ponytail reaching down to the waist. Zhongli's apparel in Genshin Impact includes a dark brown coat with silver shoulder pads and Rex Lapis' diamond symbol on the back.

Zhongli has multiple diamond symbols on his clothes including:

Cuff of the jacket

On the belt

On his pants

On the buttons of the waistcoat and outer coat

One of Zhongli's character-defining characteristic is his forgetfulness with handling mora. Mora is the main currency unit in Genshin Impact that can be used to purchase various in-game items. Zhongli can be occasionally found promising large sums of mora despite not posessing it. Additionally, he can also be found accepting massive discounts which are obvious scams.

Apart from being bad at handling mora, Zhongli's 6,000 year age is reflected by the massive knowledge possessed by the character. Zhongli's in-game character attributes describes him as "extremely knowledgeable in all things." This further suggests that Zhongli probably spent a major part of those 6,000 years learning about everything.

Boasting a powerful arsenal of skills and abilities, Zhongli is one of the strongest playable characters in Genshin Impact. Being rated five-star further strengthens his reputation as a formidable geo-elemental character.